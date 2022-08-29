ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers interested in acquiring 'proven veteran receiver?'

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
This might be a weird thing to read considering their particularly underwhelming history at the position, but the Carolina Panthers have a pretty crowded wide receiver room at the moment. Yeah, told you it was weird.

And with the great roster cutdown of 2022 now upon us, some tough decisions will have to be made soon.

How many guys do the Panthers keep there? Six? Seven?

Has Shi Smith surpassed his fellow second-year teammate Terrace Marshall Jr. in the pecking order? Does Brandon Zylstra possess enough versatility to stick around? Will Andre Roberts’ return prowess really secure him a spot?

Well, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com has raised another very intriguing question—which could pertain to more of a who than to a what. In his latest mailbag feature, Gantt suggests Carolina may very well be looking into adding another wideout to the mix.

“There are talented players behind Moore, but each with their own questions,” Gantt writes. “Robbie Anderson can reach ludicrous speed, but he’s also bounced from 95 catches in 2020 to 53 last year. Terrace Marshall Jr.’s physical talent might be the best in the room, but he’s still learning how far he can push himself. Shi Smith has had a great camp but lacks real-world experience. Rashard Higgins is steady, with all that implies. Brandon Zylstra is great on special teams, but those jobs get scarce as rosters get deeper. We could go on, but the point is, that a more proven veteran receiver might be something they’re interested in going into the season. Keep an eye on that.”

The Panthers have been linked, per Joseph Person of The Athletic, to New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims recently. The 2020 second-rounder, who played his college ball at Baylor University for Carolina head coach Matt Rhule, requested a trade late last week and was seemingly put on display during Sunday’s preseason finale.

But if it’s not Mims, who isn’t exactly a “proven” veteran, then who else is potentially on the trade market? And if there isn’t much of a market, are there any free agents that fit the bill?

There could be—specifically with names such as Odell Beckham Jr. (imagine that), Will Fuller, T.Y. Hilton and Cole Beasley still available. The Panthers could also, in a much more likelier scenario, see who other teams may cut loose in the coming days.

Either way, it’s a particularly good year—especially in Rhule’s current situation—for general manager Scott Fitterer to be in on every deal.

