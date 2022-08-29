Read full article on original website
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)Terry MansfieldLos Angeles, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
therealdeal.com
Chinese developer aims to salvage Oceanwide Plaza in DTLA
One of China’s largest real estate developers is working to save a sinking Downtown Los Angeles project. Oceanwide Holdings, based in Beijing, is trying to raise enough capital to restart construction at its stalled Oceanwide Plaza development at Figueroa, Flower, 11th and 12th streets in South Park, Urbanize Los Angeles reported, citing a new status report.
therealdeal.com
The Closing: Kevin Shannon
Whether it’s Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, Meta’s campus in the Bay Area or a 30-story office and data center in Downtown L.A., Kevin Shannon has sold it all. The Newmark broker’s 33-person team has brokered over $2.6 billion worth of real estate deals this year alone. And while dealmakers tend to specialize in one or two asset classes, Shannon doesn’t discriminate. He’ll close the $730 million sale of a Seattle office tower to Boston Properties one month and a $520 million deal for a multi-state industrial portfolio leased to Amazon the next.
therealdeal.com
Snapchat’s office footprint uncertain after layoff news
While many companies put up swaths of office space for sublease during the pandemic, one tech firm did not. Santa Monica-based Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, added 510,000 square feet of leased office space worldwide over the last two years, ending 2021 with 1.4 million square feet, according to a TRD analysis of public financial filings.
therealdeal.com
Historic medical offices in Glendale to become senior housing
A local developer has broken ground on converting three century-old medical lab and clinic buildings in Glendale into 40 affordable homes for senior adults. Abode Communities, a nonprofit based in Downtown Los Angeles, has started work on redeveloping the two-story Harrower Laboratory and Clinic at 912 East Broadway, Urbanize Los Angeles reported.
therealdeal.com
MetLife wants $150M for Chase bank portfolio across state
MetLife Investment Management is selling a portfolio of Chase bank locations across California after owning the properties for 32 years, The Real Deal has learned. The insurer is marketing 22 standalone banks from San Francisco to L.A. for a price tag of $149.5 million, according to a LoopNet listing and materials from brokerage CBRE, which did not disclose the name of the seller.
therealdeal.com
Seven-story apartment planned for Lincoln Heights
A developer wants to build a seven-story, 184-unit apartment complex in Lincoln Heights — a project that would represent a significant turn toward density for the Northeast L.A. neighborhood. The project, called Mission and Lincoln Apartments, comes from the L.A.-based developer Shay Yadin, the principal of the firm Brenner...
therealdeal.com
Co-working operator The Wing goes out of business
The Wing, a co-working and networking space geared toward women in West Hollywood and beyond, has crashed. The New York-based firm closed its 11,000-square-foot West Hollywood facility at 8550 Santa Monica Boulevard as part of a national shutdown, the Commercial Observer reported. The Wing shuttered offices in Los Angeles, New...
therealdeal.com
Trousdale Estates mansion returns with $2M price hike
Prices for the wider housing market are cooling off, but in a seemingly counterintuitive move, the asking price for a mansion located at 911 Loma Vista Drive in Beverly Hills has boosted its asking price by almost $2 million. The 11,000-square-foot mansion, based in the exclusive Trousdale Estates neighborhood, was...
therealdeal.com
First Foundation bank renews lease at former HQ in Irvine
An Orange County bank that moved its corporate hub to Texas last year has renewed the lease of its former headquarters in Irvine. First Foundation, now based in Dallas, renewed its 70,200-square-foot lease at 18101 Von Karman Avenue, the Orange County Business Journal reported. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. https://www.ocbj.com/oc-homepage/first-foundation-renews-irvine-lease/
therealdeal.com
Rents rise across US, but fall in Greater LA, study finds
Across the nation, big-city rents are rising – but not in Southern California, where monthly payments have edged downward in Los Angeles and the Inland Empire. Median rent across the nation’s 50 largest metropolitan areas grew by $3 to $1,879 in July, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing data from Realtor.com. In metropolitan Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, rent fell by $4 to $3,047.
therealdeal.com
BofA offers zero-down mortgages Black and Latino communities in Dallas
Dallas, along with four other cities, has been chosen by Bank of America for the launch of its Community Affordable Loan Solution. The program’s credit guidelines are based on factors such as timely payment of rent, utility, phone and auto insurance bills, and it does not require mortgage insurance or a minimum credit score, according to the Dallas Morning News.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
