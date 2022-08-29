ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Emage ProDesign
4d ago

it's sad,people are not safe anywhere. I am always protected. I'm a ex convict, I had to do 12yrs in prison for a car accident,that left a friend of mine dead ,a felony,and now the government expects for the community to keep me safe. Nice try. I will stay protected cause mental health is real and people are killing their own. wtf. I stay alone for those reasons. Trauma can effect the best people. Stay safe out here and keep your heart in right standing with God and Man. so when it's your time to go.you will go with a clear conscience

Ad Astra per Aspera
4d ago

sick mf. I live in Butler. connections to pen, watch your six 24/7 coward. Where was staff. Elderly home are sad now days. family need stay connected and help like old days, everyone stuck on devices in there own world like human sheep. put this guy's name out to public

Salina Post

15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man charged in fatal shooting in Derby

A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in Derby. 22-year-old Demarc Burgess made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on a charge of second degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of battery. His bond was set at $500,000 and attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case on September 12th.
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

'It brought closure to the family': Parents of Wichita child sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The parents of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead in a playpen in 2019 have each been sentenced to just under 27 years in prison. The sentencing came Thursday after both Brandi Marchant and Patrick Javonovich agreed to plead guilty earlier this year. "We believe it...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita parents sentenced for murder of their toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant, the two parents who pleaded guilty in July in the death of their 2-year-old son Zaiden Javonovich, were sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon. Javonovich and Marchant were both sentenced to 322 months, which equals out to 26 years and 10 months. “I want to thank […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police searching for missing 39-year-old woman

Rising Star: 17th year coach adapting to the 6-man game as Tescott makes switch. The Tescott Trojans are one of 26 teams playing at the 6-man level this football season. Players and coaches alike are adapting to the rule changes of wild west football. Updated: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:52...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police need help to find shooting victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man gets over 8 years for killing man, shooting teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for killing a 20-year-old man and shooting a 16-year-old boy in March 2021. DeAdrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months (8.4 years) in prison and 36 months of post-release on Wednesday. The judge also ordered restitution in the […]
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Suspect in Andover homicide is victim’s great-grandson

UPDATE: Andover police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey. She was found Sunday afternoon at the Summerfield Senior Living Apartments, and police said she had been beaten. She died later at a hospital. A 23-year-old Andover man identified as Harvey’s great-grandson was taken...
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Wichita police chase suspect is 15, KHP crash log says

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 15-year-old was arrested and three others were injured as a result of a police chase in west Wichita Wednesday. According to the KHP Crash Log, the 15-year-old was the driver who was operating a 2019 GMC Sierra. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says the car was stolen from the Wal-Mart […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Missing Kansas woman's car found abandoned

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are working to locate 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree, who was reported missing by her family on August 24, according to Wichita Police. Authorities located Black Hyundai Sonata abandoned with her personal belongings at the Interstate 135 rest stop near McPherson later that same day. The Kansas...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police release video related to deadly hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police released surveillance video on Wednesday they said is connected to the hit and run that fatally injured 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. On August 21, around 8:42 a.m., officers found Addis dead in an alley near Funston and Grove. Detectives working the case reviewed...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police called out to West High School

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are at West High School following a large scuffle outside the building. Sedgwick County dispatchers said the call came in as an “officer in trouble” call but was soon shut down as more officers responded to the high school. A spokesperson for...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man sentenced to over 8 years for fatal shooting

A Wichita man has been sentenced to 101 months in prison for a fatal shooting that happened at a north side home in 2021. 27-year-old De’Adrian Johnson had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. Prosecutors said he had been using drugs before shooting two other people and then turning the gun on himself in March, 2021 at a home in the 1000 block of North Volutsia.
WICHITA, KS

