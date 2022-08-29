it's sad,people are not safe anywhere. I am always protected. I'm a ex convict, I had to do 12yrs in prison for a car accident,that left a friend of mine dead ,a felony,and now the government expects for the community to keep me safe. Nice try. I will stay protected cause mental health is real and people are killing their own. wtf. I stay alone for those reasons. Trauma can effect the best people. Stay safe out here and keep your heart in right standing with God and Man. so when it's your time to go.you will go with a clear conscience
sick mf. I live in Butler. connections to pen, watch your six 24/7 coward. Where was staff. Elderly home are sad now days. family need stay connected and help like old days, everyone stuck on devices in there own world like human sheep. put this guy's name out to public
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Comments / 5