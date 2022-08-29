ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID pedestrian killed in Florence crash as Michigan man

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
Police have identified the pedestrian who was fatally hit by a pickup truck Saturday in Florence as a man from Michigan.

Matthew-Mina Salama, 32, of Shelby Township, Michigan, was hit while standing in the middle US 42, the Florence Police Department said in a release.

At 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a crash near Wetherington Boulevard. They discovered a Dodge Ram had hit a pedestrian in the far eastbound lane of the road, the department said.

The pickup truck was unable to stop in time and hit Salama, police said.

The driver and passenger were treated by Florence medical first responders and were not taken to the hospital. Police have not released the name of the driver.

Salama was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police ID pedestrian killed in Florence crash as Michigan man

