ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Tracking Panthers' 53-man roster cuts

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBq36_0hZgBUf600

With their 2022 preseason slate all wrapped up, the Carolina Panthers must now get down to their Week 1 roster.

Keep it right here as we track every move the team makes in their transition to 53 men.

Current roster count: 80

Moves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4547bn_0hZgBUf600
Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Here are the ways in which teams can move players during roster cutdowns:

  • Released: When a vested veteran of at least six NFL seasons is cut. They immediately become unrestricted free agents upon their release.
  • Waived: When a player who is not a six-year NFL veteran is cut, he goes through waivers. The league’s other 31 teams, in an order based off 2021 records, will then have their respective chances to claim the player by 12 p.m. ET on Aug. 31. If the player is not claimed, he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
  • Waived/injured: When a player clears waivers and is then reverted to the injured reserve. The player can choose to remain on the team’s IR or opt for an injury settlement to become an unrestricted free agent.
  • Injured reserve: When a player is placed on the IR. If the player is not on the 53-man roster by Sept. 1, he is not allowed to return during the season.
  • Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list: A player can be moved from the Active/PUP list to the Reserve/PUP list to begin the season. They will then have two six-week windows to be activated to the 53-man roster. If they are not activated during either window, they must be moved to the IR for the remainder of the season.
  • Non-football injury (NFI) list: This is a similar process to the aforementioned Reserve/PUP list. Players will be allotted two six-week windows to return. Teams, however, can withhold a portion of the player’s salary if they go through the NFI list.

Wave No. 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFkpm_0hZgBUf600
AP Photo/Nick Wass

The following players were moved prior to the Aug. 16 deadline in the team’s adjustment to an 85-man roster:

  • RB Darius Bradwell (waived)
  • TE Nate Becker (waived)
  • LB Kamal Martin (waived/injured)
  • OT Wyatt Miller (waived)
  • CB Chris Westry (waived)

Wave No. 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P51au_0hZgBUf600
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The following players were moved prior to the Aug. 23 deadline in the team’s adjustment to an 80-man roster:

  • QB Matt Corral (injured reserve)
  • CB Duke Dawson (waived/injured)
  • OT Austen Pleasants (waived)
  • TE Jared Scott (waived)
  • LB Khalan Tolson (waived/injured)

Wave No. 3

The following players have been moved prior to the Aug. 30 deadline in the team’s adjustment to a 53-man roster:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move

Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals He's Considered At Least 3 Big Jobs

Deion Sanders has dominated the football world at every possible level of the game. He's in the Hall of Fame at both the college football and the NFL level. Now, he's taking over the coaching ranks as well - as the head coach at Jackson State. In a recent profile...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Adding 2 Quarterbacks To Practice Squad

When the Cowboys cut Cooper Rush and Will Grier on Tuesday, Dak Prescott was the only quarterback left in the building. Now, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Dallas has re-signed both QB's to the team's practice squad. Rush is entering his fifth NFL season, all of which have been with...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Free Agents#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson's deal proves Cowboys aced Prescott negotiations since 2019

On Thursday, the Denver Broncos announced a new deal that rewarded quarterback Russell Wilson with an obscene amount of money. The club hopes Wilson, who was already set to make an obscene amount of money via the contract he was under when traded from the Seattle Seahawks, will end their carousel of QBs since the retirement of Peyton Manning. The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had to endure this uncertainty. They were blessed to move on from the Tony Romo era to the Dak Prescott era rather smoothly as far as QB switches go.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars claim linebacker off waivers, cut veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their roster formation on Thursday, claiming second-year linebacker Caleb Johnson off waivers from the Chicago Bears, and releasing veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis. These moves mark a shift in the Jaguars’ 2022 strategy, especially after the release of a player like Gotsis, who had been a solid backup for the team since 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy