We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Renewed for a third season in May 2022, there's no news yet on when that season of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias will come (as per What's on Netflix). Since the second season only made it to Netflix in the spring of 2022, fans may be waiting a while for their next helping of Southern hospitality. Fortunately, there's no shortage of other Sweet Magnolias media to consume when you've got a craving for these Serenity soul sisters. In addition to the novels themselves, author Sherryl Woods also published a Serenity-inspired cookbook in 2012, which has been republished to feature tidbits and glossy photos from the popular Netflix series. It's perfect for any fan or just anyone looking to explore the Southern comfort foods you need to try before you die (per She Knows & The Sweet Magnolias Cookbook, via Amazon).

RECIPES ・ 18 HOURS AGO