Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive
We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
Reddit Is In Shambles Over Wendy's Frosty Size Change
Hard to define, Wendy's Frostys are a sweet treat of a genre of their own. A unique ice-cream-like beverage, Frosty's, are so delicious due to the way they're made, which among other rules, includes a specific temperature and lots of sugar. Served with a spoon, a vanilla or chocolate Frosty might as well be a Wendy's unofficial dipping sauce as the salty fries and Frosty pair unexpectedly well, according to science.
Instagram Is Drooling Over Giada De Laurentiis' 'Perfect Summer Bite'
Yes, she's a New York Times best-selling author. Yes, she looks like a model in the kitchen, but she studied at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and is a talented chef (per Food Network). Yes, she's so famous she can go by one name. Still, according to Giada De Laurentiis, the number one thing interviewers and fans ask about concerns her ability to be around delicious pasta, pizza, and gelato all day long (via Page Six).
What Are Taralli And What Do They Taste Like?
A super unique Italian treat, taralli (or, when pronounced in an Italian-American dialect, ta-rahl) are a crispy, crunchy delight. The cracker-like snacks are made from a simple dough in both sweet and savory permutations, with the sweetened variation being flavored with a touch of sugar and the savory variations infused primarily with anise or fennel, plus black pepper and salt.
TikTok Is Roasting A Customer Who Sent His Steak Back Three Times
When the butcher hands over a fine cut of beef, he is presenting you with a juicy red slab of potential. Whether it's a choice top sirloin, a hefty T-bone, or a petite filet mignon, you have in your hands the makings of a heavenly piece of protein and the star of your meal — unless, of course, you decide to cook it well done. There, it's been said: The fastest way to destroy a quality piece of beef is to overcook it. Across the board, most chefs agree that you should never order your steak well done.
The Cookbook That's Made For Sweet Magnolias Fans
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Renewed for a third season in May 2022, there's no news yet on when that season of Netflix's Sweet Magnolias will come (as per What's on Netflix). Since the second season only made it to Netflix in the spring of 2022, fans may be waiting a while for their next helping of Southern hospitality. Fortunately, there's no shortage of other Sweet Magnolias media to consume when you've got a craving for these Serenity soul sisters. In addition to the novels themselves, author Sherryl Woods also published a Serenity-inspired cookbook in 2012, which has been republished to feature tidbits and glossy photos from the popular Netflix series. It's perfect for any fan or just anyone looking to explore the Southern comfort foods you need to try before you die (per She Knows & The Sweet Magnolias Cookbook, via Amazon).
Chipotle's Unique Point Ordering System Is Turning Heads On Reddit
The main bean, cheese, and protein ingredients at Chipotle might be simple, but combining them produces a dizzying array of options. To keep things streamlined, Chipotle has instituted a clear pricing structure that escalates as diners add ingredients to their orders. Reddit has spilled the pinto beans on how that system works.
Why A Mom Feeding Her Child McDonald's Caused An Uproar Online
A mom feeding her kid McDonald's? That doesn't sound very interesting or remotely strange. You probably had your mom get you some Mickey Dee's when you were a kid. What could possibly be so bad about a mother and her child eating some McDonald's together?. According to Mumsnet, a United...
The Sweet Family History Behind Giada De Laurentiis' Pasta
The affluent and influential Giada De Laurentiis posted a tweet via Giadzy on August 16, 2022, advocating pasta with a proud family history. The pasta in question is fusilli Corti, which apparently, "is not your everyday fusilli." Fusilli is not common in the United States and is often mistaken for...
The Sauerkraut Myth You Should Stop Believing
The idea that sauerkraut originated in Germany, though logical — considering its very German name — might very much be a myth. The fermented food actually hails from the far east. There is a historical food culture of fermentation in Asian countries. According to a study published in...
Reddit Has Some Strong Opinions About Subway's Ingredient Names
In an effort to be creative, many food establishments come up with obscure names for their menu items. Though some of them can be clever, others don't quite hit the mark. For example, Burger King launched a Meatatarian menu in 2016, per Fortune. The items were hilariously named Full Meaty, Half Meaty, and Chicken Bacon Meaty. And if that isn't interesting enough, let us remind you about KFC's Chizza. According to Business Insider, the Chizza was exactly what it sounds like — a combination of chicken and pizza. It had a fried chicken base loaded with KFC cheese sauce, tomato sauce, mozzarella, chicken ham, and chunks of pineapple.
Instagram's Sweet Tooth Is Raging Over Giada De Laurentiis' Semifreddo
Few TV personalities are more qualified to teach Italian cooking than Giada De Laurentiis. Surrounded by food her entire life, the celebrity chef studied cuisine and pastry at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris before her path led her to the Food Network. De Laurentiis' first show, "Everyday Italian," introduced viewers in 2003 to simple Italian recipes beyond macaroni with red sauce. Through her New York Times best-selling cookbooks, successful brand alliances, a line of food products, a recurring role on NBC's "Today," and her namesake restaurant, De Laurentiis is still introducing fans to approachable, authentic recipes. Recently, the chef left viewers drooling over her video recipe of the Italian dessert, semifreddo.
