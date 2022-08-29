ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL RB Brian Robinson Shot Multiple Times During Attempted Car Jacking Or Robbery: Reports

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Brian Robinson, Jr. Photo Credit: Washington Commanders

Rookie running back Brian Robinson, Jr.’s promising season took an unexpected negative turn after he was shot multiple times during an armed robbery, according to multiple reports.

The third-round draft pick out of Alabama was looking like a potential star for the Washington Commanders before he was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds during the attempted robbery.

He’s been listed in stable condition, and he is expected to survive, though his future on the field is unclear.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of H Street in the Northeast section of DC for a shooting on Sunday night, where they found Robinson with two gunshot wounds to his lower body.

He was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital by paramedics.

It is believed he was the target of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking on Sunday night.

Robinson, 23, was met at the hospital by several members of the Commanders' family, including head coach Ron Rivera, team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, president Jason Wright, general manager Martin Mayhew, director of mental wellness Barbara Roberts and chief medical officer Anthony Casolaro, according to the Washington Post.

The team issued a statement following the incident.

“We have been made aware that Brian Robinson Jr. was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking in Washington, DC He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at the hospital, where team officials are on-site with him. We ask that you please respect Brian's privacy at this time.”

Rivera also released a statement of his own on social media after meeting with Robinson.

Police said that they’ve recovered a firearm at the scene of the incident and are searching for two suspects who fled the scene after the shooting.

Robinson has been tabbed as the front-runner for Washington’s top running back job after starring in the preseason alongside fellow back Antonio Gibson. J.D. McKissic is expected to see more action in Robinson’s absence.

