Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording
It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP
In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
The Pretty Reckless Announce New ‘Other Worlds’ Release, Share ‘Got So High’ Remix
A year and a half after the release of their fourth album Death by Rock and Roll, The Pretty Reckless have announced an upcoming new project called Other Worlds, which will be out later this year. Unlike a traditional album of all new material, Other Worlds sees The Pretty Reckless...
Type O Negative To Reissue ‘Dead Again’ For 15th Anniversary
Type O Negative's Dead Again will get new life this fall. The goth metal band's final LP will be reissued in limited edition by Nuclear Blast for its 15th anniversary on November 25 and will be available in several vinyl variants, as well as CD, cassette and digital formats. The...
Circa Survive Singer Anthony Green Denies Rumors That Band Is Breaking Up
Relax, Circa Survive fans. The band is not breaking up, though the group is on what singer Anthony Green calls "a little break." Rumors of a possible split started circulating online after the band altered the status of their Patreon for fans, but Green has assuaged any fears of a split.
Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene
Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer
I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’
In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
Sympathy for the Devils: 8 of the Wildest Tour Stories in Rock Music History
From Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a live bat during a show to Keith Richards nearly burning down the Playboy Mansion, these tour stories are some of the most notorious in rock music history.
Waitress Reportedly Fired After Taking Video of Axl Rose in Brazilian Hotel
A waitress who worked at the Juma Opera Hotel in Manaus, Brazil was reportedly fired yesterday (Aug. 30) after taking a video of Axl Rose on the premises, according to Boletim Amazonia [translated via Google Translate]. Guns N' Roses are currently on tour in South America, with the first show...
Nickelodeon Bombshell: Report Alleges Producer Dan Schneider Asked for “Skimpier” Clothes on Teen Stars, Massages from Female Staff
A new bombshell report about Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider is shedding light on years of rumors of inappropriate behavior on the sets of his shows, including iCarly, Victorious and Zoey 101. Not long after iCarly star Jennette McCurdy published a memoir which included references to “the creator,” sparking renewed conversation about Schneider’s Nickelodeon tenure, Insider launched an investigation; and the results are, predictably, pretty bleak. While few stars from Schneider’s shows went on the record with Insider, one actress, Daniella Monet, shared her own uncomfortable experience working with him on Victorious. Monet, who starred on the series as Trina Vega, told Insider some of the show’s...
MTV Apparently Censored Maneskin’s Televised 2022 VMA Performance
Maneskin were among the many performers tonight (Aug. 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They played a rendition of their song "Supermodel" during the ceremony, which marked their first-ever VMA performance. Apparently, MTV censored the broadcast. Maneskin's appearance tonight may or may not have brought viewers back to...
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’
David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
Olivia Wilde Says Harry Styles ‘Gobsmacked’ Everyone While Filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: He Was a ‘Wild Animal’
While Olivia Wilde might be enamored with Harry Styles romantically, she also says he commanded the cameras in a primal, undeniable way while filming 'Don't Worry Darling.'
Ralph Macchio’s Kids: Meet ‘Cobrai Kai’ Star’s Daughter & Son
Ralph Macchio has been a beloved actor for generations. After breakout performances in hits like The Outsiders, he starred as Daniel in the blockbuster hit The Karate Kid in 1984, which has since become a classic 80s film. While he’s appeared in a wide array of other movies and TV shows, he returned to the role of Daniel for the hit TV series Cobra Kai in 2018, and it’s adored by fans who have grown up with the original movie and newcomers alike.
Dimebag Darrell’s Guitar Tech to Join Pantera Reunion + Bring Original Gear
Grady Champion, who served as Dimebag Darrell's guitar tech throughout his touring career, will be joining Pantera on their reunion tour. He announced the news through a lengthy caption on his social media. Zakk Wylde will play guitar for Pantera throughout the reunion tour, which kicks off this later year...
Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon
Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
15 Songs That Shaped The Scene Highlighted on Pure Noise, PBR Compilation
Who doesn't love a great compilation and some stellar covers? Luckily Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon have teamed up to present, Dead Formats, Vol. 1, the first installment of a new comp series that was inspired by many of the compilations that have come before it. And the hook is that this 15-track set features today's Pure Noise roster of bands celebrating 15 punk, emo and ska songs and artists that helped shape the scene.
Pantera Announce Four Reunion Shows at 2022 Festivals
The much discussed Pantera outing with Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and special guests Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will officially hit the stage in December. That's because the foursome will be rocking three of the five scheduled Knotfests that are taking part in South America that month. Update: Pantera have...
My Chemical Romance, Circa Survive, Thursday + Coheed + Cambria Members Form Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes
Take a guitarist from My Chemical Romance, the singer from Circa Survive, the Thursday rhythm section and a Coheed and Cambria guitarist and what do you get? The new post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes, who have dropped their first new song "Permanent Rebellion" and served up details of their debut album today (Aug. 26).
