Rock Music

Loudwire

Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording

It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.
Loudwire

In This Moment Reimagine ‘Blood’ Favorites for 10th Anniversary EP

In This Moment are bringing new blood to some of their Blood album favorites to mark the album's 10th anniversary. The group has announced the Blood 1983 EP, which is on target for an Oct. 21 release through BMG and to kick things off they've revealed their reimagined version of the song "Whore" now dubbed "Whore 1983" as can be heard below.
The Independent

Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene

Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
Loudwire

‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer

I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous. For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.
TheDailyBeast

Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’

In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
Decider.com

Nickelodeon Bombshell: Report Alleges Producer Dan Schneider Asked for “Skimpier” Clothes on Teen Stars, Massages from Female Staff

A new bombshell report about Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider is shedding light on years of rumors of inappropriate behavior on the sets of his shows, including iCarly, Victorious and Zoey 101. Not long after iCarly star Jennette McCurdy published a memoir which included references to “the creator,” sparking renewed conversation about Schneider’s Nickelodeon tenure, Insider launched an investigation; and the results are, predictably, pretty bleak. While few stars from Schneider’s shows went on the record with Insider, one actress, Daniella Monet, shared her own uncomfortable experience working with him on Victorious. Monet, who starred on the series as Trina Vega, told Insider some of the show’s...
Loudwire

MTV Apparently Censored Maneskin’s Televised 2022 VMA Performance

Maneskin were among the many performers tonight (Aug. 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They played a rendition of their song "Supermodel" during the ceremony, which marked their first-ever VMA performance. Apparently, MTV censored the broadcast. Maneskin's appearance tonight may or may not have brought viewers back to...
Loudwire

David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Version of Van Halen’s ‘Panama’

David Lee Roth has shared a previously unreleased version of Van Halen's smash hit "Panama." It's unclear whether it's a new recording, or if it was pulled from the archives. The track was uploaded to Roth's YouTube channel yesterday (Sept. 1), and is titled "Roth Lives! Panama - David Lee Roth Studio Live." There aren't any details about the song in the description, so we don't know when it was recorded, or who is even playing on it alongside the vocalist.
HollywoodLife

Ralph Macchio’s Kids: Meet ‘Cobrai Kai’ Star’s Daughter & Son

Ralph Macchio has been a beloved actor for generations. After breakout performances in hits like The Outsiders, he starred as Daniel in the blockbuster hit The Karate Kid in 1984, which has since become a classic 80s film. While he’s appeared in a wide array of other movies and TV shows, he returned to the role of Daniel for the hit TV series Cobra Kai in 2018, and it’s adored by fans who have grown up with the original movie and newcomers alike.
Loudwire

Brann Dailor Picks the Best Songs to Get Someone Into Mastodon

Mastodon dabble back and forth between hard rock and metal, so they can easily appeal to quite a large audience. But which of their songs is the best to introduce someone to their sound? Drummer Brann Dailor gave his opinion on that during a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez.
Loudwire

15 Songs That Shaped The Scene Highlighted on Pure Noise, PBR Compilation

Who doesn't love a great compilation and some stellar covers? Luckily Pure Noise Records and Pabst Blue Ribbon have teamed up to present, Dead Formats, Vol. 1, the first installment of a new comp series that was inspired by many of the compilations that have come before it. And the hook is that this 15-track set features today's Pure Noise roster of bands celebrating 15 punk, emo and ska songs and artists that helped shape the scene.
Loudwire

Pantera Announce Four Reunion Shows at 2022 Festivals

The much discussed Pantera outing with Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and special guests Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will officially hit the stage in December. That's because the foursome will be rocking three of the five scheduled Knotfests that are taking part in South America that month. Update: Pantera have...
