Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is being sued in Florida federal court for alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 29 by a former employee, alleges CHS and ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.), which is owned by CHS, didn't provide workers with written notice required by the WARN Act before terminating their employment in August. The plaintiff, who was laid off from ShorePoint Health Venice, is bringing the action on behalf of herself and about 600 other former employees seeking to recover damages.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO