ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

4 health systems retaining talent with perks beyond pay

As hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing shortages, employers are using perks beyond pay to recruit and retain talent. Incentives beyond the norm are attractive to employees: They prove the employer values them personally, beyond their work performance. These four health systems offer perks beyond pay, like...
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

CHS hit with lawsuit over mass layoff

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems is being sued in Florida federal court for alleged violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The lawsuit, filed Aug. 29 by a former employee, alleges CHS and ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.), which is owned by CHS, didn't provide workers with written notice required by the WARN Act before terminating their employment in August. The plaintiff, who was laid off from ShorePoint Health Venice, is bringing the action on behalf of herself and about 600 other former employees seeking to recover damages.
FRANKLIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy