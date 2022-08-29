ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

TheDailyBeast

Armie Hammer's Aunt Reveals How He Became 'a Monster'

In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Britney Spears Dropped A Video With New Allegations, Mom Lynne Spears Responded With An Allegation Of Her Own

Last night, Britney Spears posted and then deleted a twenty-plus minute video in which she talked extensively about her personal life and the time she was under a conservatorship. She blasted her family, especially her parents, for restricting her freedom and made a series of allegations. She claimed her father kept her from friends. She claimed her mother and two girlfriends held her down on a gurney and had her taken away in an ambulance. She claimed her Las Vegas residency ended because she refused to do a dance move, leading to her show being cancelled and her being asked to lie and say her father was sick.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After Megan Fox Brought Back The Side Part, Her Pal Kourtney Kardashian Brought Back Jennifer Aniston's Famous The Rachel Look From Friends

Some of fashion’s finest trends have been about looking back at a famous look from the past and reinventing it for the modern day – or even to remind people why an old school idea should be in style again. Recently, Megan Fox did so by bringing back the side part after Gen Z rejected the hairstyle. Now, her close friend Kourtney Kardashian is getting nostalgic too by getting “The Rachel” after vacationing with her new hubby, Travis Barker.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Stephan James: Key to 'Surface' success was not giving too much away

NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- If Beale Street Could Talk and Homecoming actor Stephan James says it was challenging, but exhilarating, for him and his co-stars to play characters in shifting timelines in a story told from the point of view of an unreliable narrator in the psychological thriller, Surface.
MOVIES
#Family Name
HollywoodLife

David Beckham Laughs At Wife Victoria As She Almost Throws Up Riding A Roller Coaster With Him

“So, we’re here in Aspen,” Victoria Beckham said at the start of the TikTok she posted on Aug. 28. In the video, Victoria, 48, sat in front of her husband, David Beckham, as they rode on an amusement park ride. “David, what are we doing?” she asked her husband, to which David, 47, said, “You tell me. We’re going on a roller coaster.” The former Posh Spice said she was “so scared” of roller coasters, and she proved it in the video. As the two-person car zips around the track, Victoria screams – “OH MY GOD. STOP. NO-NO-NO! I FEEL SICK” – while trying to keep her lunch down. ‘
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Strapless Blue Dress With High Slit For Post-Wedding Brunch: Photo

Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, threw an extravagant wedding at the Argo star’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Ga. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The wedding consisted of a welcome dinner for family and friends on Friday, followed by the big vows, and finally, a closing brunch on Sunday, Aug. 21. Now, J. Lo has finally given her fans a glimpse into the weekend, and her dress for the family brunch is absolutely stunning.
RICEBORO, GA
Page Six

Heather and Terry Dubrow drop off daughter Max at college

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow’s daughter Max is officially a Massachusetts resident. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars dropped off their 18-year-old at Tufts University on Wednesday, leaving her with epic dorm room decor. “…and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !” Heather, 53, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. “I’m so proud of you,” she continued. “Enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart.” Terry, 63, commented on the social media upload, writing, “Miss...
RELATIONSHIPS
LADbible

Tattoo artist gives stranger ink mid-flight

When it comes to the coolest place to get a tattoo, one woman has pretty much got everyone else in the world beaten after she got inked mid-flight. Have a look at the moment below:. While most people go to a tattoo studio to get their ink, one lucky woman...
BEAUTY & FASHION
