Ben Stiller, Matthew McConaughey, and Robert Downey Jr. are ‘in talks’ to reprise their Tropic Thunder roles
Ben Stiller, Matthew McConaughey, and Robert Downey Jr. are reportedly 'in talks' to reprise their roles from Tropic Thunder. The three stars were brilliant in the iconic film and it looks like we could see them in a spin-off movie focusing on Tom Cruise's hilarious character Les Grossman. An industry...
Armie Hammer’s Aunt Reveals How He Became ‘a Monster’
In January 2021, after nearly a year living under relative COVID isolation, an anonymous Instagram account with the name @HouseOfEffie began posting screenshots of DMs the actor Armie Hammer had sent to a number of women detailing rape and cannibalism fantasies. The viral messages prompted a number of his recent exes to come forward, including Courtney Vucekovich, an entrepreneur who’d accused him of emotional abuse, and Paige Lorenze, a college student who alleged that he branded her and spoke of removing and eating one of her ribs. Eventually, the owner of the Instagram account, Effie, materialized at a press conference...
After Britney Spears Dropped A Video With New Allegations, Mom Lynne Spears Responded With An Allegation Of Her Own
Last night, Britney Spears posted and then deleted a twenty-plus minute video in which she talked extensively about her personal life and the time she was under a conservatorship. She blasted her family, especially her parents, for restricting her freedom and made a series of allegations. She claimed her father kept her from friends. She claimed her mother and two girlfriends held her down on a gurney and had her taken away in an ambulance. She claimed her Las Vegas residency ended because she refused to do a dance move, leading to her show being cancelled and her being asked to lie and say her father was sick.
Four major House of Dragon actors are going to be replaced in just a few episodes
If you’ve been enjoying the new Game of Thrones spin-off show House of the Dragon you might want to brace yourself for the news that’s coming, because it’s a massive twist for the show if you haven’t heard about it. With that in mind – here’s...
After Megan Fox Brought Back The Side Part, Her Pal Kourtney Kardashian Brought Back Jennifer Aniston's Famous The Rachel Look From Friends
Some of fashion’s finest trends have been about looking back at a famous look from the past and reinventing it for the modern day – or even to remind people why an old school idea should be in style again. Recently, Megan Fox did so by bringing back the side part after Gen Z rejected the hairstyle. Now, her close friend Kourtney Kardashian is getting nostalgic too by getting “The Rachel” after vacationing with her new hubby, Travis Barker.
tatler.com
From ‘wicked stepmother’ to unlikely ally: inside Diana’s relationship with Raine Spencer – 25 years on from the princess’s death
To the press and the British public, she was ‘Acid Raine’, the wicked stepmother of Diana, fairytale Princess of Wales. But now, on the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, will the late Countess Spencer finally be revealed as the hero of the story?. Variously titled the Countess...
Stephan James: Key to 'Surface' success was not giving too much away
NEW YORK, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- If Beale Street Could Talk and Homecoming actor Stephan James says it was challenging, but exhilarating, for him and his co-stars to play characters in shifting timelines in a story told from the point of view of an unreliable narrator in the psychological thriller, Surface.
'Sister Wives' ' Paedon Brown Reveals 'How Embarrassing' It Is to Be Recognized While Buying Intimate Items
Paedon Brown was recognized for his Sister Wives fame at the worst possible time. Christine Brown's son embarked on a hilarious — and humiliating — shopping trip recently that started with a fan saying hello, and ended with a glimpse into his shopping cart. When a store cashier...
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
David Beckham Laughs At Wife Victoria As She Almost Throws Up Riding A Roller Coaster With Him
“So, we’re here in Aspen,” Victoria Beckham said at the start of the TikTok she posted on Aug. 28. In the video, Victoria, 48, sat in front of her husband, David Beckham, as they rode on an amusement park ride. “David, what are we doing?” she asked her husband, to which David, 47, said, “You tell me. We’re going on a roller coaster.” The former Posh Spice said she was “so scared” of roller coasters, and she proved it in the video. As the two-person car zips around the track, Victoria screams – “OH MY GOD. STOP. NO-NO-NO! I FEEL SICK” – while trying to keep her lunch down. ‘
Footage resurfaces of celebrities' reaction when Heath Ledger won an Oscar after he died
Footage of the moment Heath Ledger won his Oscar has resurfaced and the reactions from the room full of celebrities is heartbreaking. Take a look below:. Ledger had previously been nominated for the Best Actor award in 2006 for his performance in Brokeback Mountain, but lost out to Philip Seymour Hoffman in Capote.
Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Strapless Blue Dress With High Slit For Post-Wedding Brunch: Photo
Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, threw an extravagant wedding at the Argo star’s 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Ga. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The wedding consisted of a welcome dinner for family and friends on Friday, followed by the big vows, and finally, a closing brunch on Sunday, Aug. 21. Now, J. Lo has finally given her fans a glimpse into the weekend, and her dress for the family brunch is absolutely stunning.
Heather and Terry Dubrow drop off daughter Max at college
Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow’s daughter Max is officially a Massachusetts resident. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars dropped off their 18-year-old at Tufts University on Wednesday, leaving her with epic dorm room decor. “…and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !” Heather, 53, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. “I’m so proud of you,” she continued. “Enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart.” Terry, 63, commented on the social media upload, writing, “Miss...
Resurfaced footage shows moment James Corden was told Matthew Horne refused interview with him
Footage has re-emerged of the moment James Corden was told that Matthew Horne refused to be interviewed with him. Have a look here:. The comedian is one of the biggest names on the planet, and has millions in the bank following the success of his US talk show. But for...
Radio host wanted to ‘push over that kid’ Hasbulla after he threw bare knuckle punches at producer
A radio host has said she wants to 'push over that kid' after a brawl between one of her producers and social media star Hasbulla Magomdeov. Jackie 'O' Henderson reacted angrily to the fight after interviewing the Russian star on her radio show, The Kyle and Jackie O Show. Watch the fight here:
First trailer for Winnie the Pooh horror film will ruin your childhood
The first trailer for horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has dropped, showing the titular bear is a far cry from Disney's friendly cartoon... And is instead out for vengeance. Watch the trailer here:. Yup, everyone's favourite bear has left the 100 Acre Wood for a foray into...
The Hollywood Gossip
Evan Stewart: Carlin Bates' Husband Loses Job, Gets Slammed By Fans For Posting Wife's Seizure Videos
The Bates family of Tennessee is often compared to the Duggars. It makes sense, as they’re also a large large fundamentalist clan who formerly starred on a basic cable reality series, but has since fallen on hard times. Make that very hard times. Sure, the Bateses’ fall from grace...
German translation of Saving Private Ryan's most harrowing scene will change the way you see it
The German translation of Saving Private Ryan's most harrowing scene has resurfaced, and it is truly heartbreaking. It's been nearly 25 years since Steven Spielberg's genre-defining war film released, but still audiences continue to learn new details and meanings behind the plot. One of those arrived this week thanks to...
The Chase contestant makes history with jaw-dropping £80,000 win
A contestant on The Chase has made history on the long-running game show by winning a whopping £80,000. Anyone who's ever tuned in to an episode of the ITV competition will know that you're lucky if you go home with anything when it comes to the final round. But...
Tattoo artist gives stranger ink mid-flight
When it comes to the coolest place to get a tattoo, one woman has pretty much got everyone else in the world beaten after she got inked mid-flight. Have a look at the moment below:. While most people go to a tattoo studio to get their ink, one lucky woman...
