*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
The Reason Dolly Parton's New Song Has Fans Divided
Dolly Parton is the epitome of the humble country girl who made it big. Raised in a two-room log cabin (a replica of which is displayed at Dollywood), Parton took her musical talents to the Grand Ole Opry at an early age, and from there she skyrocketed to a career of multiple hits and a staggering number of awards and honors (via Biography). At an age when most people are either enjoying retirement or contemplating it, Parton continues to wow fans with her music and other projects, such as her new Doggy Parton collection of dog accessories (what pup wouldn't want to wear a t-shirt reading "In a world full of Jolenes, be a Dolly?"). The star even has a Duncan Hines cake mix collection designed after her — how many other music icons can say that?
We Finally Know Who Will Play William And Catherine In The Crown
Sure, we haven't even seen season 5 of "The Crown" yet — but according to Distractify, the premiere date is just months away! Reportedly, fans will see what happened next in the torrid romance between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. We don't know the exact timeline of where season 5 will end and season 6 will pick up, but casting decisions are already being announced for what is being hailed as the final installment of the juicy Netflix show (via Tatler).
Kat Graham Shares The Important Lesson She Learned From Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive
Kat Graham is incredibly busy, and she somehow manages to balance an illustrious acting career alongside her work as a musician. The multi-hyphenate is known for her work on "The Vampire Diaries" and for starring in movies like "Honey 2" and "Operation Christmas Drop," among many other projects. With Netflix's "Love in the Villa," Graham takes the lead once again, this time playing a school teacher embarking on her dream vacation to Verona in Italy after she's dumped by her long-term boyfriend.
Emma Jane Lefebvre Reveals Three Things You Need To Start Watercolor Painting - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Art has the power to do a lot of things. Making art is good for brain health; creative activities including painting have been shown to help people with dementia remember more, via Harvard Health Publishing. Art also has positive impacts on critical thinking, and it can help make someone more empathetic and resistant to stress, per Walden University.
How Kat Graham's Real-Life Love Story Is Even More Dramatic Than Love In The Villa
In the new Netflix movie "Love in the Villa," Kat Graham plays Julie Hutton, a hopeless romantic teacher. Julie embarks on a dream trip to Verona, Italy with her boyfriend Brandon, played by Raymond Ablack. However, the dream come true vacation turns into a nightmare when Brandon breaks up with her right before the trip.
Mckenna Grace Explains How The Bad Seed Returns Was Almost A Very Different Movie - Exclusive
When production for "The Handmaid's Tale" ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, actress Mckenna Grace headed home to the United States with no idea what was in store for her next. But once she sat down with her father Ross Burge in their LA apartment, inspiration immediately hit. "We were like, 'We should write a script,'" the Emmy-nominated actress explained during an exclusive interview with The List.
