Lanes reopen on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock after deadly crash
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard for a few hours on Monday, according to police.
The Round Rock Police Department said just after 10:15 a.m. the intersection of A.W. Grimes Boulevard and eastbound Louis Henna Boulevard was shut down. State Highway 45, though, was not impacted.
At 1 p.m., RRPD said the lanes reopened.
RRPD said a sedan and van were involved in the crash. Both were cleared from the scene.
Police said one person died and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 3