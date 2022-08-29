ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Lanes reopen on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock after deadly crash

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 8 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard for a few hours on Monday, according to police.

The Round Rock Police Department said just after 10:15 a.m. the intersection of A.W. Grimes Boulevard and eastbound Louis Henna Boulevard was shut down. State Highway 45, though, was not impacted.

At 1 p.m., RRPD said the lanes reopened.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8wDG_0hZgAnRo00
    A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard Aug. 29, 2022. Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsfcw_0hZgAnRo00
    A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard Aug. 29, 2022. Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN

RRPD said a sedan and van were involved in the crash. Both were cleared from the scene.

Police said one person died and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 3

meonly..
7d ago

I'ma keep stressing this until someone catches on.. all crashes in Austin Texas is because everyone is playing with there phones literally even APD.. the apple sure dnt fall far from the tree.. and the new ppl thts here definitely be playing with there phones while driving.. I ride a bike and I see everything.. I'm a observer!!!!

Reply
2
 

