Lanes reopen on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock after deadly crash

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard for a few hours on Monday, according to police.

The Round Rock Police Department said just after 10:15 a.m. the intersection of A.W. Grimes Boulevard and eastbound Louis Henna Boulevard was shut down. State Highway 45, though, was not impacted.

At 1 p.m., RRPD said the lanes reopened.

A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard Aug. 29, 2022. Photo: Tim Holcomb/KXAN

RRPD said a sedan and van were involved in the crash. Both were cleared from the scene.

Police said one person died and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

