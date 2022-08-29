Read full article on original website
The Community Foundation of West Texas awards nearly $35,000 in teacher grants
The following a press release from The Community Foundation of West Texas:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Community Foundation of West Texas is pleased to announce the awarding of Mini-Grants for Teachers totaling $34,707.61 to (34) South Plains Area elementary and secondary school teachers for the implementation of innovative classroom projects during the 2022 – 2023 school year. These projects will provide exceptional educational opportunities for more than 5,500 students. Mini-Grants for Teachers is a program that recognizes the commitment of great teachers and awards grants of up to $1,500 for classroom projects that will enrich their curriculum. This is the 24th year of the program. All K-12 teachers who teach in an accredited school within the South Plains area are eligible to apply in June of each year. Funding for the 2022 mini-grants cycle was provided by Parkhill, the Bigham Fund, the Odyssey Endowment, the Larry & Mary Franklin Endowment, the South Plains Foundation, Rushing Family Fund, and an anonymous donor.
Casey Carpet One sponsoring teachers of the month
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you know a special teacher in need of recognition nominate them for teacher of the month. They will be highlighted on the show and receive special treats from Teddy Jacks. Nominate a teacher by emailing trendsfriends@klbk13.tv.
“Hub City” Happenings: September 2022
September 1 – The Everly Brothers Experience – Live at Cactus Theater!. Since 2016, The Zmed Brothers have honored the legacy of country rock pioneers, The Everly Brothers. Catch their Lubbock performance at the Cactus Theater. Tickets are on sale now!. September 2 – First Friday Art Trail...
St. John’s Church is offering TTU football parking for a good cause
LUBBOCK, Texas—Since 2009, St. John’s Church offers game day parking for $10. The parking lot opens 4 hours prior to kick off. Use the 15th Street entrance starting at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. The proceeds benefit youth projects, general budget and other ministries. St. John’s takes pride in supporting community-wide organizations.
The Lubbock Association for Women in Communications empowers through professional development
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Professional Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications is a binding thread through the lives of more than 60 local communicators. The mission of the chapter is to provide professional development and networking for members and enhance the lives of local communications students through scholarships. To become a member, visit the website.
PHOTOS: Viewer images of rain in Lubbock, across the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas — With the downpour of rain Lubbock and the South Plains saw between Sunday and Wednesday, EverythingLubbock.com got a downpour of images from viewers! Check out these images from each of the days: Sunday, August 28 Monday, August 29 Tuesday, August 30 Wednesday, August 31 You can email any pictures you have to […]
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers fade. Low of 66°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Shower or two. Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Other than a few stray showers,...
Former Texas Tech Coordinator Gets First Win at New School
David Yost and the FIU Panthers scored 32 points in the 4th quarter and overtime to beat Bryant, but that's not who I'm talking about. Sonny Cumbie also coached his first game, but couldn't pull out a win against Missouri. The winner of week 1 was Abilene Christian Head Coach...
Just a Humble Plea to Pretty Please Bring Culver’s to Lubbock
If you've never had frozen custard or a big tasty burger from Culver's, then you're totally missing out. There are 14 locations in Texas, but for some reason we don't have one in Lubbock. It's not because of our population, either. We have more than enough people to keep that restaurant in business.
Mom Lounge in Lubbock will hopefully be open by the end of 2022, owners say
LUBBOCK, Texas– The Mom Lounge & Playspace is coming to Lubbock and scheduled to open for play by the end of the year, the owners told KLBK News on Wednesday. Co-owners Anna O’Steen and Mary McCabe created the business a year and a half ago after struggling to find a community as first-time moms. “First-time […]
Harmony Public School teachers in West Texas to receive bonuses, pay increases under TIA fund
HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — Forty teachers in Harmony Public Schools‘ West Texas District will receive bonuses this year as part of the Texas Educations Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means that $266,000 in teacher bonuses will be paid this week to teachers in the West Texas District.
3 Amusement Parks Near West Texas To Hit Up This Labor Day Weekend!
You don't have to head to Dallas or San Antonio to find an amusement park. Yes, those cities have awesome amusement parks and have the BIG ONES. But, did you know here in Midland Odessa we are actually a drive away from amusement parks to the North and West of us? Yes, and 2 of the 3 are just 2 to 3 hours away! Hit one up this Labor Day Weekend!
Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock
On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
What’s new in Jones AT&T Stadium this season
LUBBOCK, Texas – After an offseason full of excitement, Texas Tech Football finally returns to Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday when the Red Raiders open the 2022 season against Murray State in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Red Raiders will be making their debut under first-year head coach Joey...
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
Texas’ cotton industry is facing its worst harvest in years — costing the state more than $2 billion
LUBBOCK — Cotton production has been decimated by drought and extreme heat this year, costing Texas High Plains farmers and other agricultural industries at least $2 billion, according to one estimate. “There’s just not much crop out there,” said Brad Heffington, a cotton farmer in Littlefield. “A lot of...
Levelland Flower farm flourishing after recent rainfall
LEVELLAND, Texas – SkyGardens, a flower farm based in Levelland, took a hit with this year’s weather but they’re finally seeing a glimpse of hope after the recent rain. “It’s been such a blessing, these guys have just shot up these past few days, they just keep on pumping them out,” said Skylar Richardson, owner of SkyGardens.
