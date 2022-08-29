ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

everythinglubbock.com

The Community Foundation of West Texas awards nearly $35,000 in teacher grants

The following a press release from The Community Foundation of West Texas:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Community Foundation of West Texas is pleased to announce the awarding of Mini-Grants for Teachers totaling $34,707.61 to (34) South Plains Area elementary and secondary school teachers for the implementation of innovative classroom projects during the 2022 – 2023 school year. These projects will provide exceptional educational opportunities for more than 5,500 students. Mini-Grants for Teachers is a program that recognizes the commitment of great teachers and awards grants of up to $1,500 for classroom projects that will enrich their curriculum. This is the 24th year of the program. All K-12 teachers who teach in an accredited school within the South Plains area are eligible to apply in June of each year. Funding for the 2022 mini-grants cycle was provided by Parkhill, the Bigham Fund, the Odyssey Endowment, the Larry & Mary Franklin Endowment, the South Plains Foundation, Rushing Family Fund, and an anonymous donor.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Casey Carpet One sponsoring teachers of the month

LUBBOCK, Texas—If you know a special teacher in need of recognition nominate them for teacher of the month. They will be highlighted on the show and receive special treats from Teddy Jacks. Nominate a teacher by emailing trendsfriends@klbk13.tv.
LUBBOCK, TX
visitlubbock.org

“Hub City” Happenings: September 2022

September 1 – The Everly Brothers Experience – Live at Cactus Theater!. Since 2016, The Zmed Brothers have honored the legacy of country rock pioneers, The Everly Brothers. Catch their Lubbock performance at the Cactus Theater. Tickets are on sale now!. September 2 – First Friday Art Trail...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

St. John’s Church is offering TTU football parking for a good cause

LUBBOCK, Texas—Since 2009, St. John’s Church offers game day parking for $10. The parking lot opens 4 hours prior to kick off. Use the 15th Street entrance starting at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. The proceeds benefit youth projects, general budget and other ministries. St. John’s takes pride in supporting community-wide organizations.
LUBBOCK, TX
City
Plainview, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Lubbock Association for Women in Communications empowers through professional development

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Professional Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications is a binding thread through the lives of more than 60 local communicators. The mission of the chapter is to provide professional development and networking for members and enhance the lives of local communications students through scholarships. To become a member, visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 1st, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers fade. Low of 66°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Shower or two. Partly cloudy. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Other than a few stray showers,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Harmony Public School teachers in West Texas to receive bonuses, pay increases under TIA fund

HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — Forty teachers in Harmony Public Schools‘ West Texas District will receive bonuses this year as part of the Texas Educations Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means that $266,000 in teacher bonuses will be paid this week to teachers in the West Texas District.
TEXAS STATE
Sarah
MySanAntonio

Video shows haboob on Texas Tech campus in Lubbock

On Tuesday night, John Honoré, a Texas Division of Emergency Management meteorologist, posted a tweet showing a dust storm billowing in the distance. "Thunderstorms around Lubbock stirred up a decent-sized #haboob on the campus of Texas Tech University this evening," the tweet said with a series of hashtags including #TXwx, #DustStorm and #WreckEm, the latter being a nod toward the university's athletic department.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
LUBBOCK, TX
towntalkradio.com

What’s new in Jones AT&T Stadium this season

LUBBOCK, Texas – After an offseason full of excitement, Texas Tech Football finally returns to Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday when the Red Raiders open the 2022 season against Murray State in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Red Raiders will be making their debut under first-year head coach Joey...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Levelland Flower farm flourishing after recent rainfall

LEVELLAND, Texas – SkyGardens, a flower farm based in Levelland, took a hit with this year’s weather but they’re finally seeing a glimpse of hope after the recent rain. “It’s been such a blessing, these guys have just shot up these past few days, they just keep on pumping them out,” said Skylar Richardson, owner of SkyGardens.
LEVELLAND, TX

