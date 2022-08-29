The following a press release from The Community Foundation of West Texas:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Community Foundation of West Texas is pleased to announce the awarding of Mini-Grants for Teachers totaling $34,707.61 to (34) South Plains Area elementary and secondary school teachers for the implementation of innovative classroom projects during the 2022 – 2023 school year. These projects will provide exceptional educational opportunities for more than 5,500 students. Mini-Grants for Teachers is a program that recognizes the commitment of great teachers and awards grants of up to $1,500 for classroom projects that will enrich their curriculum. This is the 24th year of the program. All K-12 teachers who teach in an accredited school within the South Plains area are eligible to apply in June of each year. Funding for the 2022 mini-grants cycle was provided by Parkhill, the Bigham Fund, the Odyssey Endowment, the Larry & Mary Franklin Endowment, the South Plains Foundation, Rushing Family Fund, and an anonymous donor.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO