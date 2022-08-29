ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

West Side Nut Club announces pre-sale wristband vouchers

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has announced that $20 wristband vouchers will be available for purchase from September 1 to September 30 at all area Donut Bank, Old National Bank and Schnucks locations.

West Side Nut Club officials say each voucher bought in advance will save people $5. Wristbands bought during this time are still good for all rides, according to a flyer.

West Side Nut Club to host Amateur Hour tryouts

The West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival goes from October 2 to 8.

