West Side Nut Club announces pre-sale wristband vouchers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has announced that $20 wristband vouchers will be available for purchase from September 1 to September 30 at all area Donut Bank, Old National Bank and Schnucks locations.

West Side Nut Club officials say each voucher bought in advance will save people $5. Wristbands bought during this time are still good for all rides, according to a flyer.

The West Side Nut Club’s Fall Festival goes from October 2 to 8.

