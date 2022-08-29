Read full article on original website
Taco Truck Tour Through Lakeland
When it comes to tacos, there is no shortage of authentic spots in Lakeland to satisfy your cravings. But sometimes with so many options, choosing where to go can be overwhelming. That’s why we stopped by all our favorite taco trucks in Lakeland (and Winter Haven) and compiled them for you in a fashion that’s sure to whet your appetite.
Library’s Main Branch Reopens Tuesday; History Center Launches a Few Weeks Later
It is move-in weekend for the Lakeland Public Library’s main branch along the east shore of Lake Morton. The 56-year-old facility has been undergoing a massive $1.89 million renovation for the last 18 months, including a new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, a new collection layout — and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center.
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic
Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
Beach Beacon
Rift between restaurant owners, employees rattles Dunedin’s hospitality community
DUNEDIN — A new method of paying restaurant workers has rattled the tight-knight hospitality community in downtown Dunedin, as a handful of former Black Pearl employees staged a protest in front of the upscale eatery to bring awareness to the issue. In addition to the Aug. 26 protest, owners...
Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection
LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN
On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
Man struck by 2 cars while crossing street in Lakeland
A 27-year-old man died after he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to cross the street in Lakeland.
WESH
Polk County school principal finds alligator over 7 feet long near parking spot
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A school principal of a Polk County elementary school was shocked to find an alligator nearby Wednesday. According to Polk County Public Schools, Dr. Lacey Golden of Spessard Holland Elementary had arrived to the school Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, Golden saw an alligator approximately 7...
Detroit Tigers Spring Training Schedule Reflects a Return to Normal
After their traditional opener against a local college team, the Detroit Tigers launch Spring Training 2023 at home in Lakeland on Feb. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies and end at home on March 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays. With a full 32-game lineup, the schedule looks a lot like...
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
St. Pete's Red Mesa will open second 'Mercado' location at the old Two Graces
The group also unveiled its new 'Quatro' food truck outside Webb's City Cellar.
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
Community helps Bradenton children after parents die in fiery food truck crash
The Jewish Family and Children Services along with Sarasota County food truck owners have joined forces to help the children of a Bradenton couple killed in a crash earlier this month.
Gator wrangled after wandering on US-19 access road in Clearwater
Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?
According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
orlandoweekly.com
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million
Want to live out your rural Florida dreams? Got a cool $2.4 million in your pocket?. Then, check out this rustic cabin on a secluded property in Lake Wales. The cabin sits tucked away on a private drive, greeting visitors with a pleasant roll through the woods before welcoming them with its wide open front porch. The 3-bed, 2-bath log cabin looks out on a gorgeous private pond.
