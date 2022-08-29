Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO