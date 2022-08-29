ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lakelander Magazine

Taco Truck Tour Through Lakeland

When it comes to tacos, there is no shortage of authentic spots in Lakeland to satisfy your cravings. But sometimes with so many options, choosing where to go can be overwhelming. That’s why we stopped by all our favorite taco trucks in Lakeland (and Winter Haven) and compiled them for you in a fashion that’s sure to whet your appetite.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Library’s Main Branch Reopens Tuesday; History Center Launches a Few Weeks Later

It is move-in weekend for the Lakeland Public Library’s main branch along the east shore of Lake Morton. The 56-year-old facility has been undergoing a massive $1.89 million renovation for the last 18 months, including a new HVAC system, ceilings, lighting, flooring, paint, furniture, a new collection layout — and the addition of the Exhibit Room for the History and Culture Center.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Roundabout Projects to Affect Polk County Traffic

Two roundabout construction projects will slow Lakeland and Lake Wales area traffic this month with detours. An ongoing Polk County roundabout project at the intersection of North Galloway Road and Sleepy Hill Road in unincorporated Lakeland will keep the intersection closed for two more weeks. The intersection is scheduled to reopen Friday afternoon, September 23. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured during the closure, with westbound traffic on Sleepy Hill Road detouring north or south at Kathleen Road to bypass work zone. Eastbound Sleepy Hill Road traffic approaching intersection will divert northerly along Coogle Road. Northbound traffic along North Galloway Road will detour at Knights Station Road and southbound traffic will be redirected to Kathleen Road or Mt. Tabor Road to avoid closure. Congestion and delays can be expected, especially during peak-hour traffic.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Real Estate
Lakeland, FL
Business
Lakeland, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Waterline failure washes out corner at Lakeland intersection

LAKELAND, Fla. — People should drive with care at the intersection of 10th Street and Wabash Avenue where a corner recently collapsed. The new waterline at the southeast corner was part of a larger, $5.1 million project that was completed in April, according to the city of Lakeland. The area now features a two-lane roadway, 6-foot wide sidewalks, street lighting, a traffic signal and more.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Linus Realestate#Apartment Complex#Business Industry#Linus Business#Old Tampa Highway#Welcome Developments#Murex Enterprises
Lakeland Gazette

TRAFFIC FATALITY INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN

On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash near the 3000 block of US 98 North. Prior to the crash, a 2008 Infiniti sedan was traveling in the inside southbound lane of US 98 N when a pedestrian attempted to cross US 98 N outside a designated crosswalk area. The driver of the sedan swerved in an attempt to avoid impact but struck the pedestrian. After falling to the ground, the pedestrian was struck by a second vehicle, a 1997 Toyota Camry, also traveling southbound. Both drivers immediately stopped and remained at the scene.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
amisun.com

Is Florida the new New York?

What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?

According to Phenomenal Florida, the "Tampa Bay area" encompasses the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, as well as all of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Parts of this area of Florida have been in the news lately for Florida destinations that people wish to move to. In June 2022, the real estate website Redfin released a report indicating that Tampa and Miami were the most popular relocation destinations in the country.
TAMPA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Want to live out your rural Florida dreams? Got a cool $2.4 million in your pocket?. Then, check out this rustic cabin on a secluded property in Lake Wales. The cabin sits tucked away on a private drive, greeting visitors with a pleasant roll through the woods before welcoming them with its wide open front porch. The 3-bed, 2-bath log cabin looks out on a gorgeous private pond.
LAKE WALES, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy