ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

EMT training classes set for September

By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wV99r_0hZgAADb00
EMS workers attend a stroke training held by Mosaic Life Care. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County EMS will begin its next set of training classes in September for those interested in the field of emergency medical services.

The EMT-B class will last 21 weeks and will consist of classroom lectures and 24 hours of ride time on an ambulance. Paramedic Joseph Pike says the course is meant to give students a real feel for what EMTs do on a day-to-day basis.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) — A 43-year-old inmate has died after he was found unresponsive Tuesday morning. The Kansas Department of Corrections says staff discovered Ricardo Carlos Ramirez unresponsive inside of his cell. They immediately began providing life saving measures that were continued as EMS arrived. Ramirez was pronounced dead a short time later. An autopsy […]
LANSING, KS
KMZU

Serious injuries sustained by Belton man in early afternoon accident

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Belton man receives serious injuries in a Buchanan County accident early this afternoon. Highway patrol indicates two southbound traveling vehicles, the first driven by 31-year-old Kevin Owens, and the second, driven by 70-year-old Ronald Sinnock, of Beardstown, IL., traveled off the roadway when a unknown third vehicle abruptly stopped in front of the drivers to take an emergency crossover. Owens traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned. Sinnock traveled off the west side of the road and came to rest upright in the ditch.
BELTON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
loganwoodbine.com

Accident report from Twiner-Herald, 8-31-2022

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. August 16, 7:30 p.m.: Sheriff Doiel with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Interstate 29 near mile marker 86. Richard Lee Gerdes Jr., 36, of Stewartsville, Missouri, was driving a brown 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and Michael Douglas Schilling, 63, of Eloy, Arizona, was driving a red 2019 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer. Both were traveling north on Interstate 29. Gerdes was traveling in the left lane and Schilling was traveling in the right lane. The front passenger tire on the Gerdes vehicle blew out, causing it to serve to the right and strike the semitractor near the rear driver-side tires. The Gerdes vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front passenger fender and tire. The semi received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side mud flap assembly. No one was injured.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Buchanan County, MO
Buchanan County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Health
Buchanan County, MO
Health
northwestmoinfo.com

Tire Failure Leads To Albany Fatality Accident

A tire failure on a tow truck west of Albany resulted in an accident leading to a fatality. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 62 year old Roger Smith of Albany was driving eastbound on Highway 136, 5 miles west of Albany, and the front driver’s side tire had an equipment failure. Smith lost control of the truck due to the failure and went off the side of the roadway. The tow truck overturned and landed on its top. The driver died at the scene of the accident.
ALBANY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
PLATTE CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classroom#Ambulance#Emts#General Health#Emt#Buchanan County Ems
kmaland.com

Kansas City man hurt in Nodaway County wreck

(Conception Junction) -- One person was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred approximately one-and-a-half miles northwest of Conception Junction shortly after 6:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 43-year-old Robert McNutt of Kansas City, Missouri was southbound on Mint Road when it failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection with 300th Street. The vehicle exited the east side of the road, then traveled across 300th Street. The SUV then struck a ditch on the south side of the street before coming to rest in a corn field on its wheels facing southeast.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Woman Arrested In Daviess County

A Chillicothe woman was arrested by State Troopers early this morning in Daviess County. At about 12:35 am, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Raychell A Vandenberg of Chillicothe for alleged DWI – prior offender, No valid license, speeding, and failure to drive on the right half of the road. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies And Driving Charges

A Kansas City man was arrested in Nodaway County following a Tuesday evening wreck and is now facing multiple felony counts and numerous driving charges. According to the reports from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert W. McNutt was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street about one and a half miles northwest of Conception Junction at 6:43 P.M. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve, going off the east side of Mint Road and crossing 300th Street before hitting a ditch on the south side of 300th Street and coming to rest in a corn field.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Crash outside of Alamont injures two drivers

DAVIESS COUNTY – Two drivers were injured in a three-vehicle crash just one mile outside of Alamont Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Marc Stuva of Holden was making a left turn onto MO 6 when it was struck by a tractor trailer driven by Garrett Thompson of Trenton. Stuva's van crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by William Loucks of Gallatin.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment

GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
GALLATIN, MO
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
264
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy