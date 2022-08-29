EMT training classes set for September

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. August 16, 7:30 p.m.: Sheriff Doiel with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident that happened on Interstate 29 near mile marker 86. Richard Lee Gerdes Jr., 36, of Stewartsville, Missouri, was driving a brown 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, and Michael Douglas Schilling, 63, of Eloy, Arizona, was driving a red 2019 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer. Both were traveling north on Interstate 29. Gerdes was traveling in the left lane and Schilling was traveling in the right lane. The front passenger tire on the Gerdes vehicle blew out, causing it to serve to the right and strike the semitractor near the rear driver-side tires. The Gerdes vehicle received $1,500 damage to the front passenger fender and tire. The semi received $1,000 damage to the rear driver side mud flap assembly. No one was injured.
