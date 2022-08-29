Read full article on original website
Dinner with your Dog
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Having dinner outside this month could help benefit local animals looking for a forever home. Wild River Grille continues its Dinner with your Dog Series. Every Monday in September, the Reno riverfront restaurant will donate a portion of the sales to the Nevada Humane Society. Reto Gross and Britton Griffith visited KOLO to let people know what they can expect.
Burners donate bikes to Reno Bike Project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hundereds of bikes are making their way back from the playa and the Reno Bike Project is picking them up. “Last couple weeks, we sold about 1,500 bikes to burners on the way out,” Andy Perkins from the Reno Bike Project said. “Many of them...
Wild River Grille host final month to have “Dinner with Your Dog” benefiting the Nevada Humane Society
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dinner and a show and you can bring your dog? Sounds like the perfect way to spend a Monday night. Wild River Grille is hosting “Dinner with Your Dog” every Monday night throughout September and 10% from every entrée purchased will be donated to the Northern Nevada Humane Society. Offering a wide variety of gourmet entrees as well as quality wines and top-of-the-line brews, Wild River is the perfect place to enjoy Reno’s natural beauty while helping the community.
Airport heavily encouraging Cell Phone Waiting Lot use
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is one of the busiest days all year at the airport as visitors to the area head home after a three-day weekend. But added to that mix is the Burning Man crowd, headed home after days spent on the playa. Bikes and bags are unloaded...
Have a Heart: Meet Ian
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you love outdoor adventures, trampolines and big hugs, 11-year-old Ian wants to meet you. Those who know him best, like his former foster mom Carrie Allard, say Ian is a special child. “Super loving. Just a great kid. Lots of hugs. Happy for as much...
Reno Laborfest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite the heat, a lot of people turned out for the first ever Reno Laborfest held at Idlewild Park. The free event featured live music, kids activities and food trucks. There were also numerous union representatives and employers on hand to talk to people who may be looking to make a career change or explore options in our area.
Beating the heat at the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, September 4th, 2022 marks day 5 of the Best in the West Rib Cook Off, and while the community enjoys those grilled ribs, the high heat is tough to beat. “I got my fan back here on a piece of wood, I got another one...
Record heat adds to always busy Labor Day weekend for REMSA Health
Brandon Pfaadt rolling through MiLB with unforgettable season. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. The heat will continue through the work week, finally lessening by the weekend. Records will be toppled, and a few T-storms will bubble up in the heat. Take precautions during the hottest hours. -Jeff.
13-year-old Cooper Sandoval to be a guest speaker at Philanthropy Leaders Summit this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Few things are more inspiring than young people going above and beyond to help those in our community. And 8th grader from Reno, Cooper Sandoval, is doing just that. Despite just being 13 years old, he has an incredible list of accomplishments all in the name...
Monday Motivations: Meet Dr. Joanne Royer, Morning Break’s newest monthly contributor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meet Dr. Joanne Royer! She has spent more than two decades as a psychotherapist helping clients through traditional talk-therapy. Now her style of helping has evolved to life coaching specifically in helping people “put self-doubt to bed.”. Her mission is to empower woman to learn...
Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K-12 students across the state of Nevada are invited to take part in the Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. The contest, open now through Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m., invites students to create a poster highlighting the theme of “Refuse it or Reuse it.”. Posters should...
34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of Chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
Record September heat for Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
RPD cracks down on dangerous, hazardous motorcycle riding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on hazardous and aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two arrests, 29 citations and four warnings, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The two arrests were for driving under the influence. Five officers from the RPD traffic section conducted the operation in high-traffic areas, police...
Pack wraps undefeated weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Volleyball went undefeated this weekend at the Gonzaga Tournament after a 3-1 win against Idaho State, State Saturday morning. Kayla Afoa and Gabby McLaughlin led the team’s offense with 21 kills. Afoa recorded a .151 hitting percentage and 10 digs, while McLaughlin had a .256 hitting percentage and 11 digs.
Hager’s Walk-Off Dinger Lifts Aces Past Aviators, 8-7
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A walk-off two-run homer from Jake Hager in the ninth inning fueled the Reno Aces’ (71-57) 8-7 triumph over the Las Vegas Aviators (63-65) Saturday night in front of 6,420 fans at Greater Nevada Field. With the win, the Aces sport a 16-7 record...
Wolf Pack waiting to name starting quarterback against Incarnate Word
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - First year Nevada head coach Ken Wilson is seeing those wins he’s been coveting. The Wolf Pack is one of five teams in the country to start 2-0. Up next, striving for 3-0. The Silver and Blue draws Incarnate Word - a team that hung...
