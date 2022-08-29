Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
WSLS
Campbell County authorities identify man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:02 p.m.:. Campbell County authorities have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road in Lynch Station for a welfare check on a driver. When deputies arrived, they...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire
Shenandoah Ave. – ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to a house fire early Sunday morning on Shenandoah Avenue. Crews tell 10 News when they arrived on scene they saw fire coming from the front and side of the home. They were able to contain it but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Internet, phone service down at several Roanoke City schools
ROANOKE, Va. – A number of Roanoke City schools are dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday morning. Schools officials advise you to use the following temporary alternate numbers if you need to contact an affected school:. Crystal Spring Elementary - 540-853-2977. Fishburn Park Elementary - 540-853-6523. James...
WSLS
One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
WSLS
Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest
Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
WSLS
Not as many storms, more warmth expected Tuesday, Wednesday afternoons
ROANOKE, Va. – The radar was having to work hard on Labor Day, as was Your Local Weather Authority. Showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening won’t be quite as widespread as what we saw both Sunday and Labor Day. That said, some energy above us could generate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
In Your Town: Headin’ to the Highlands
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – It’s week two of In Your Town and we took a trip to the Highlands on Friday. The Highlands includes Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and surrounding areas, all offering a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. Summer is coming to a close, but there’s...
WSLS
Running for a cure: Lynchburg woman, teammates battling same disease, to compete in grueling relay race
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Running to close the gap for a cure. Renee Trent is training for this weekend’s Blue Ridge Relay, where she and 11 teammates will attempt to run 208 miles in less than 35 hours. The team will start near Mount Rogers in Virginia and run...
WSLS
Heads up! Flood watch issued for many on a rain-soaked Labor Day
ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve gotten your morning started early, you’ve probably noticed just how damp it is! Showers rolled through the area overnight and are with us to kick off the holiday. After sunrise, we expect scattered showers to persist for much of the morning. The...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to host first-ever ‘Cops N Bobbers’ fishing event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is looking to cast a line and reel in a better relationship with the community by hosting its first-ever fishing event. The event is called ‘Cops N Bobbers’ and is open to kids ages seven to 13. LPD will hand...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Liberty University students return from providing disaster relief in Kentucky
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University students returned from Jackson, Kentucky on Sunday, where they spent three days providing disaster relief after last month’s flooding. The group helped remove debris and met with homeowners. The students were part of the LU Serve Now program and partnered with Samaritan’s Purse....
WSLS
Umbrella needed! We turn stormier for the rest of Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – We got the holiday weekend off to a pretty good start with the weather on Saturday! The pattern turns more active starting today. Look for the chance for showers and/or storms to increase by midday and you could get soaked at any point through the afternoon and early evening.
WSLS
Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare offering courses to raise awareness for suicide prevention
ROANOKE, Va. – Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10 to 24-year-olds. It’s estimated that more than 45,000 Americans died by suicide in 2020. This is why groups like the Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare spend all month long raising awareness.
WSLS
Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area
Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
WSLS
Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion
ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
WSLS
Meet September’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Casa Latina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce our 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, CASA Latina in the Roanoke Valley will receive a donation. As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:. If...
WSLS
1,000 American flags pay tribute to veterans and first responders, both past and present
FOREST, Va. – As U.S. Navy veteran Martin Freerks walked through a sea of 1,000 American flags, he couldn’t help but think about three of his Vietnam War shipmates, who were also his classmates at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. “Ed Smith, Buster Kidd, and Jimmy Kidd....
WSLS
Celebrating Labor Day in Buena Vista, kicking off election season
BUENA VISTA, Va. – People in Buena Vista gathered for the 51st annual festival to celebrate Labor Day on Monday. Despite the rain, crowds came together to enjoy the parade. The traditional event marks the kickoff to election season. Voters stayed behind after the celebration to hear from politicians running for the 6th District this November.
Comments / 1