Campbell County, VA

WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire

Shenandoah Ave. – ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to a house fire early Sunday morning on Shenandoah Avenue. Crews tell 10 News when they arrived on scene they saw fire coming from the front and side of the home. They were able to contain it but...
ROANOKE, VA
Campbell County, VA
Traffic
Campbell County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Traffic
County
Campbell County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSLS

Internet, phone service down at several Roanoke City schools

ROANOKE, Va. – A number of Roanoke City schools are dealing with an internet and phone outage Tuesday morning. Schools officials advise you to use the following temporary alternate numbers if you need to contact an affected school:. Crystal Spring Elementary - 540-853-2977. Fishburn Park Elementary - 540-853-6523. James...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest

Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

In Your Town: Headin’ to the Highlands

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – It’s week two of In Your Town and we took a trip to the Highlands on Friday. The Highlands includes Alleghany County, Rockbridge County, and surrounding areas, all offering a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities. Summer is coming to a close, but there’s...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Heads up! Flood watch issued for many on a rain-soaked Labor Day

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve gotten your morning started early, you’ve probably noticed just how damp it is! Showers rolled through the area overnight and are with us to kick off the holiday. After sunrise, we expect scattered showers to persist for much of the morning. The...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Umbrella needed! We turn stormier for the rest of Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – We got the holiday weekend off to a pretty good start with the weather on Saturday! The pattern turns more active starting today. Look for the chance for showers and/or storms to increase by midday and you could get soaked at any point through the afternoon and early evening.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Here’s how you can get half off at restaurants in the Roanoke area

Forget the dishes and focus on spending quality time with your family during the hustle and bustle of back-to-school season by checking out 10 News’ Dining for Charities program. With Dining for Charities, we’re giving you the opportunity to save some money at popular restaurants in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Blacksburg,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion

ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Meet September’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Casa Latina

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce our 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!. Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, CASA Latina in the Roanoke Valley will receive a donation. As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:. If...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Celebrating Labor Day in Buena Vista, kicking off election season

BUENA VISTA, Va. – People in Buena Vista gathered for the 51st annual festival to celebrate Labor Day on Monday. Despite the rain, crowds came together to enjoy the parade. The traditional event marks the kickoff to election season. Voters stayed behind after the celebration to hear from politicians running for the 6th District this November.
BUENA VISTA, VA

