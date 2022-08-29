ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleburg, FL

wjct.org

Jacksonville consumer trends; VyStar; bird safety; 904 Day

We live in a constantly growing city. From expansion of apartment buildings and self-storage units, to a big jump in the growth of local restaurants, Jacksonville is exploding with growth. However, some residents seem to be opposed to the city's expansion. Guest: Karen Brune Mathis, editor, Jax Daily Record. VyStar...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

No charges filed in death of Duval inmate after jailhouse fight

No charges will be filed in the death of Daniel Taylor, a Duval County man who died one week after an altercation with guards at the Duval County jail last year left him hospitalized. "After a thorough review of this incident and contributing expert medical opinions, our office will not...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Judge kills Jacksonville Beach lifeguard referendum

Jacksonville Beach voters won’t get to decide on the future of the Volunteer Life Saving Corps after a judge deemed a ballot statement for the November referendum was “deceptive and misleading.”. The VLSC had collected petition signatures for a ballot referendum related to who can access the lifeguard...
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
wjct.org

904 Day grows as a celebration of all things local

904 Day started fairly small last year, but the growing grassroots effort designed to celebrate all things local on Sept. 4 is getting seriously official this Labor Day Weekend. 9/04 is the date on the calendar this Sunday, but it’s also the city’s area code. The 904 Day...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Want to help birds? Count the dead ones in Downtown Jacksonville

Birds migrate up and down the eastern U.S. twice a year, in the fall and spring. Passing through cities like Jacksonville can be a deadly affair. The national Lights Out initiative tries to make the endeavor safer, with Lights Out Northeast Florida launching in Jacksonville in 2019. The local effort...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

