Now that Week 0 is out of the way and Week 1 of college football is finally here, it's time to make some wagers. Bettors, on your marks!. But back to Week 0 for a moment. I told you there would be some worthwhile action during last weekend's games, and I was right. For example, did you see that Northwestern-Nebraska game? Kudos to the Wildcats for covering and winning in Ireland. If you thought Week 0's slate was a fun bunch to wager on, you're in for a treat. We have some heavyweight battles right off the bat, so buckle up.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO