A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Crown Candy Kitchen
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stepping inside the Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back to a simpler time. The St. Louis institution was started by owner Andy Karanziff’s grandpa who came to St. Louis from Greece. Now Crown Candy has been in that corner for 109 years. The...
KMOV
LaunchCode reopens doors following $5M renovation
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – National nonprofit LaunchCode has reopened the doors to its headquarters in St. Louis following a $5 million renovation. The company’s headquarters and learning center is located at 4811 Delmar Blvd. LaunchCode first occupied the building in 2015 and then purchased it from the State of Missouri in 2019.
KSDK
Vintage KSDK: Mob violence in St. Louis
Vintage KSDK takes a look back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From 1980-1981, organized crime families were at war, and mob violence shook our city.
World
St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam
A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
KMOV
St. Louis news legend Dick Ford dies
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis news legend has passed away. Dick Ford, 88, died at his home Tuesday, family members confirmed to News 4. Ford was a staple on local television news for decades. Between 1965 and 2005 Ford spent time at KMOX-TV, KSDK and KTVI. Ford’s...
#VintageKSDK | Car bombs and shootings: When St. Louis crime families were at war
ST. LOUIS — This week, our Vintage KSDK looks back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From the late summer of 1980 to the fall of 1981, organized crime families were at war and mob violence shook our city. In a long series of reports from that...
laduenews.com
Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline
One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 1 to 7
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
KMOV
ALDI to open Twin Oaks location
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ALDI announced Wednesday that they will open a new store in Twin Oaks. The new location is part of the company’s nationwide growth. The grand opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Shoppers can enter a sweepstake for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
St. Louis braces for mosquito invasion ahead of Labor Day
Chicago will be one of cities hit hardest by the blood-sucking pests, the data shows. There is a “severe” mosquito warning for the city on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. By Monday, it will go down to “high.”
Video: St. Peters smash-n-grab burglars drive car into store and start shooting
Thieves trying to steal guns were stopped by bulletproof glass as the suspects targeted not one but two Academy Sports stores Wednesday morning.
KMOV
Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018. Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.
KSDK
The Taste of Black St. Louis postponed annual festival, says local food-lovers can look forward to 2023
ST. LOUIS — The Taste of Black St. Louis made an announcement on Aug. 28 in a Facebook post saying it is with "deepest regret" that they are postponing their festival this year. The festival was going to be held at the Arch in downtown St. Louis in September....
Meteorological fall begins Thursday
ST. LOUIS — Meteorological fall is here! But, what does that mean, exactly? And why is there a different "fall" date than the first day of autumn? Record keeping purposes are really the main reason. Due to the position of Earth, the first day of autumn doesn't always fall...
Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business
SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
edglentoday.com
Long-Time St. Louis News Anchor Dick Ford Dies At Age 88
ST. LOUIS - Former news anchor Dick Ford died at his home on Tuesday at age 88 years old with his family present. In his long career, Ford was on KMOV-TV, KSDK, and KTVI. Dick Ford’s son Dean described his dad to one of the St. Louis television stations as “a loving father, who just happened to do news,” as a wonderful message about him.
Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
Two officers hospitalized after chemical exposure in St. Louis
Two officers were treated at a hospital after being exposed to unknown chemicals Wednesday evening during a disturbance call.
KMOV
Meet Rick! News 4′s pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rick is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from CARE STL, call 314-696-2444 or stop by at 2700 Walnut Place in St. Louis.
1 hurt, 1 arrested in Bethalto, Ill. shooting
One person was hurt and another person was arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bethalto, Illinois.
