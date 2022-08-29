ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Crown Candy Kitchen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stepping inside the Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back to a simpler time. The St. Louis institution was started by owner Andy Karanziff’s grandpa who came to St. Louis from Greece. Now Crown Candy has been in that corner for 109 years. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

LaunchCode reopens doors following $5M renovation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – National nonprofit LaunchCode has reopened the doors to its headquarters in St. Louis following a $5 million renovation. The company’s headquarters and learning center is located at 4811 Delmar Blvd. LaunchCode first occupied the building in 2015 and then purchased it from the State of Missouri in 2019.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
World

St. Louis woman discovers mom’s past as a rock star in Vietnam

A St. Louis woman recently discovered that her month had a secret past as a rock star in Vietnam. Their family fled Saigon almost 50 years ago, and, for decades, her mother never spoke of her recordings and intense following. But now, a new album has been released with the recordings that have been dug up from the 1960s and 1970s. As Emily Woodbury reports from St. Louis, discovering her mother's past has created a deep connection with Vietnamese culture for her daughter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis news legend Dick Ford dies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis news legend has passed away. Dick Ford, 88, died at his home Tuesday, family members confirmed to News 4. Ford was a staple on local television news for decades. Between 1965 and 2005 Ford spent time at KMOX-TV, KSDK and KTVI. Ford’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Inside the Central West End luxury apartment complex dominating the St. Louis skyline

One Hundred Above the Park is extremely hard to miss. If you’ve driven on the east side of Forest Park or in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood in the past three or so years, you’ve seen the construction and now completion of the 36-story luxury apartment building that dominates the surrounding skyline – a building that was designed to maximize elevated views of St. Louis’ distinct architecture and panoramic urban vistas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

ALDI to open Twin Oaks location

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ALDI announced Wednesday that they will open a new store in Twin Oaks. The new location is part of the company’s nationwide growth. The grand opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Shoppers can enter a sweepstake for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
TWIN OAKS, MO
KMOV

Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018. Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Meteorological fall begins Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Meteorological fall is here! But, what does that mean, exactly? And why is there a different "fall" date than the first day of autumn? Record keeping purposes are really the main reason. Due to the position of Earth, the first day of autumn doesn't always fall...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business

SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
SWANSEA, IL
edglentoday.com

Long-Time St. Louis News Anchor Dick Ford Dies At Age 88

ST. LOUIS - Former news anchor Dick Ford died at his home on Tuesday at age 88 years old with his family present. In his long career, Ford was on KMOV-TV, KSDK, and KTVI. Dick Ford’s son Dean described his dad to one of the St. Louis television stations as “a loving father, who just happened to do news,” as a wonderful message about him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Nurse killed while driving for Uber in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police confirmed on Thursday that a woman was driving for Uber before her body was dumped in East St. Louis. Officials stated that 49-year-old Harriet Childers' body was found in the street on the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family told 5 On Your Side she lived in south St. Louis.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Meet Rick! News 4′s pet of the week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rick is News 4′s four-legged friend of the week. If you’re interested in adopting Rick from CARE STL, call 314-696-2444 or stop by at 2700 Walnut Place in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

