Arkansas drivers named fifth most dangerous in US

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study has ranked Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S.

According to 10 years of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Natural State has 103.89 deaths per 100,000 people due to 3,131 total driver fatalities between 2010 and 2019. The death rate is also 95% higher than the national average. The highest number of deaths happened in 2011, with 350 fatalities.

Data study also showed that between 2010 and 2019, a total of 4,052 people were killed in driving accidents in Mississippi, the state deemed to have the most dangerous drivers.

When compared to the state’s population, it equates to 136.7 deaths per 100,000 people in the state – the highest rate in the nation, and 157% higher than the national average.

Report: Arkansas among most dangerous states for motorcyclists

Although Mississippi’s driver deaths only contribute 2.3% to national numbers, when comparing this to the overall state population, the rates are the highest. Driver deaths account for 63% of all traffic fatalities for Mississippi, which is the highest percentage of driver deaths in comparison to total traffic fatalities than any other state.

New York was found to be the safest state for drivers after recording 22.02 deaths per 100,000 people. New York also has a similar number of total fatalities in comparison to Mississippi. However, the study indicates drivers are less likely to be killed in comparison to the percentage of its population.

The research was conducted by Agruss Law Firm. For more information, visit their website .

