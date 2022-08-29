Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
California lawmakers OK buffer zones between new oil wells and homes, schools
Lawmakers sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill that would require at least 3,200 feet between new oil wells and homes, schools, hospitals and public buildings.
californiapublic.com
California's energy grid will be strained by brutal Labor Day weekend heat wave, operators warn
Extreme heat expected from Wednesday through Tuesday next week is likely to lead to Flex Alerts and other emergency measures.
californiapublic.com
Editorial: Give fast-food workers some say on the job
Gov. Newsom should sign a bill making California the first state with a system for fast-food workers to push for better pay and working conditions.
californiapublic.com
Column: Newsom skipped meeting with UFW leaders. Now he should sign California's farmworker union bill
Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers union, requested a meeting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Cesar Chavez Day. But it didn’t fit Newsom’s schedule, columnist George Skelton writes, because he headed that day on a spring-break family vacation. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Heat waves can be deadly. California workers, lawmakers push for federal labor protections
Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Judy Chu joined union workers in advocating for federal workplace heat stress protections.
californiapublic.com
Column: In Arizona, fears that yet another flawed candidate may cost GOP control of Senate
Blake Masters, with his provocative statements and problematic positions, throws a lifeline to Democratic rival Mark Kelly.
californiapublic.com
First day of heat wave brings record temperatures to Southern California
The triple-digit heat kicked off what forecasters warned will be a brutal weeklong stretch continuing through Labor Day weekend and into next week.
californiapublic.com
California lawmakers pass new social media protections for minors
A pair of bills approved by California legislators would regulate how Facebook, YouTube and other platforms treat minors and seek to influence how they moderate extremist content. Source: Los Angeles Times.
