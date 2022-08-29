Arcade Fire's Win Butler speaks out on 'life, poor judgment, and mistakes' amid misconduct claims

Following sexual misconduct allegations leveled by a number of fans at Arcade Fire 's Win Butler , both the frontman and his wife, Régine Chassagne , have provided statements regarding the claims.

According to reports, three separate women have alleged past encounters with the Arcade Fire frontman -- when they were aged between 18 and 23 years old, and he was between 36 and 39 -- that were "inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred." A fourth accuser alleges they were sexually assaulted by Butler two times in 2015, when they were 21 and he was 34 years old. Win and his wife/bandmate Régine have subsequently addressed the accusations, admitting through a spokesperson that the meetings did occur, and all were consensual.

Responding through crisis public-relations representative Risa Heller , Butler acknowledged he had interactions with each person in question, but protested their version of events. Win’s statement reads partially: “I have had consensual relationships outside of my marriage.” The lengthy explanation continues, “I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side. But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made.”

“There is no easy way to say this, and the hardest thing I have ever done is having to share this with my son. The majority of these relationships were short lived, and my wife is aware – our marriage has, in the past, been more unconventional than some. I have connected with people in person, at shows, and through social media, and I have shared messages of which I am not proud. Most importantly, every single one of these interactions has been mutual and always between consenting adults. It is deeply revisionist, and frankly just wrong, for anyone to suggest otherwise,” Win's statement adds. “I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened. While these relationships were all consensual, I am very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behavior. Life is filled with tremendous pain and error, and I never want to be part of causing someone else’s pain.”

A written affirmation from Régine has also been offered, which reads: “Win is my soulmate, my songwriting partner, my husband, the father of my beautiful boy. He has been my partner in life and in music for 20 years. And for all of the love in our lives, I have also watched him suffer through immense pain. I have stood by him because I know he is a good man who cares about this world, our band, his fans, friends, and our family. I’ve known Win since before we were 'famous,' when we were just ordinary college students. I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”

