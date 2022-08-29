ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

What you should know about IU football vs. Illinois in Big Ten opener

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

Indiana Football opens the 2022 season at home with a Big Ten game against Illinois.

The Hoosiers come in eager to bounce back from a rough 2021 in which it finished 2-10. Coach Tom Allen has chosen IU's starting quarterback , but he hasn't revealed his pick.

Illinois has a game under its belt, beating Wyoming 38-6 behind Chase Brown's three touchdowns and a defense that kept the Cowboys out of the end zone and forced two turnovers.

Here's what you should know about the matchup.

When does Indiana football play Illinois?

IU vs. Illinois kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Friday, Sept. 2.

How can I watch IU vs. Illinois?

The game will be shown on FS1, with Tim Brando on play-by-play and Spencer Tillman with analysis.

How can I listen to Indiana vs. Illinois?

The game can be heard on the IU Radio Network (93.1 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, 105.1 FM in Bloomington), with Don Fischer has play-by-play and Rhett Lewis with analysis. It will also be on SiriusXM Channel 84 and the TuneIn app .

Is IU favored against Illinois?

The Hoosiers range from 2.5-3.5-point favorites, according to the VegasInsider.com consensus. The over/under is 46.5 total points.

Indiana football tickets vs. Illinois

Check the availability for Hoosiers football tickets .

Indiana vs. Illinois series

Indiana has won three straight in the series, the most recent in 2017 as Richard Lagow passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 victory. Jeff George Jr. passed for 261 yards and two scores for the Illini.

Indiana football players to watch

The Indiana quarterback, whether it's Jack Tuttle or Connor Bazelak . ... Donaven McCulley played quarterback in 2021 as a freshman, but is now a receiver. ... Tiawan Mullen (19 tackles, 3 passes defended) ... Cam Jones (60 tackles) ... Bryant Fitzgerald (41 tackles, 5.5 for loss) ... Shaun Shivers (More than 1,000 career rushing yards at Auburn) ... Tight end A.J. Barner (14 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD).

Illinois players to watch

Tommy DeVito passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the opener. ... Chase Brown rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns, and he also had a receiving score. ... Pat Bryant had 3 catches for 44 yards and a TD. ... Jartavius Martin had 7 tackles and 3 passes defended.

Illinois injury update

RB Josh McCray (knee) and WR Shawn Miller (undisclosed) are out.

IU football coverage from IndyStar

Back together: Lawrence North duo expected to make plays together at IU

Hopeful return: D.J. Matthews was a rare spark for IU in 2021. Until he got hurt. He's back and motivated.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What you should know about IU football vs. Illinois in Big Ten opener

Comments / 0

 

WISH-TV

Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31

Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

FAA awards Indiana airports infrastructure grants

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded nine Indiana airports approximately $7.5 million in grants from the Airport Improvement Program. The FAA says more than $850 million in grants were awarded nationwide. The annual funding program is intended for infrastructure projects, such as runways and taxiways, airport lighting and markings and...
INDIANA STATE
