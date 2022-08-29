Read full article on original website
5 Things to Do in Clearwater BeachBecca CClearwater, FL
Hide your kids, Tampa! This man's out here trying to buy little girlsEvie M.Tampa, FL
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
New Husband Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute on HoneymoonBriana BelcherTampa, FL
Former Miami-Dade detective dies in Tampa, report says
A longtime Miami-Dade homicide detective died in Tampa this week while recovering from an accident he had in June.
Archaeologists confirm at least 328 graves from Black cemetery on Clearwater business property
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Archaeologists on Wednesday confirmed they found an additional 258 graves from a destroyed African American cemetery underneath a Clearwater business property and extending out to the adjacent paved road. This brings the total number of discovered graves from the St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery to 328.
2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
Following turmoil with mayor, Tampa City Council looks for 'hard reset' with new city attorney
Council said they appreciate Zelman, but that council's relationship with the attorney's office needs to change.
Jewish communities remain optimistic despite display of Nazi signs in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office received several calls Saturday after demonstrators were spotted holding Nazi symbols. The demonstration happened in front of The Nosh Pit, a New York-style Jewish deli in St. Petersburg. "It's very shocking," owner Rachael Finn said. "There is no space for...
Florida Blue v. BayCare: How the struggle between healthcare giants could affect you
TAMPA, Fla. — A back-and-forth between two big players in the Florida healthcare field has recently gone public — a pretty unconventional move as far as insurance contract negotiations go. And if Florida Blue and BayCare don't settle their feud soon, thousands of people in the Tampa Bay...
Unfound Repairs At A Tampa AAMCO Repair Shop Subject Of Lawsuit Re-Filed In Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An alleged faulty transmission repair at an AMMCO automotive service company has led to a personal injury lawsuit filed in the Hillsborough County court system and re-filed in Polk County. The suit was filed on August 28, 2022. According to the
Summer 2022 was the hottest ever recorded across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — Heat and humidity are synonymous with Florida in the summertime, but even by our standards, it was a hot summer across the Tampa Bay area. As the calendar flips over to September we can now look back and finalize the numbers of what was an exceptionally hot summer.
Neo-Nazis gave ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes at St. Pete Beach and waved flags around Pinellas County last weekend
The National Socialists of Florida also showed up at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa last month.
Mysuncoast.com
Concerned residents in Bradenton signing petition to keep Manatee Central Library from closing or relocating
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The push continues to save the Manatee County Central Library in downtown Bradenton from disappearing or relocating. It currently sits on a prime waterfront location. “This property is valuable property to the community because it’s right on the Riverwalk, it’s one of the few places that...
Controversial homework assignment outrages parents at Bradenton school
BRADENTON, Fla. — A controversial homework assignment covering biases has left some middle school parents in Bradenton feeling outraged Thursday night. What began as a homework assignment has now led Manatee County School leaders to investigate and review future homework lessons assigned at Nolan Middle School, the district said.
995qyk.com
Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight
If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
Sulphur Springs’ River Tower Festival comes back to Tampa this fall
Bands and DJs are part of the city-wide effort to restore and preserve the landmark.
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
City of St. Pete's spokesperson resigns, citing 'hostile work environment'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The city of St. Petersburg's communication director has resigned from her position in a letter addressed to Mayor Ken Welch on Thursday, citing a "hostile work environment" and the "overall culture of bullying." Janelle Irwin Taylor's resignation was effective at the close of business on...
WMNF
Pinellas County reopens Section 8 housing voucher waitlist for the first time since 2020
Https://wmnf.s3.amazonaws.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/pinellashousingvouchers.wav. For the first time in two years, the Pinellas County Housing Authority has reopened its waitlist for Section 8 housing voucher applications. The online application portal for Section 8 vouchers in Pinellas County opened at 9 AM on Tuesday, August 30, and will remain open through Thursday, September 1,...
St. Pete's Red Mesa will open second 'Mercado' location at the old Two Graces
The group also unveiled its new 'Quatro' food truck outside Webb's City Cellar.
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
Hillsborough superintendent proud of students reporting rumors of guns
Police returned to Hillsborough High School one day after a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to campus. Tampa police swarmed the school Thursday after learning of a false rumor of a gun in a student's possession.
WCTV
DeSantis draws criticism for prosecutor suspension
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers.
