WFMZ-TV Online
The Great Allentown Fair returns, minus its typical preview night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday. Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Big Ticket preview: Week 2
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The first Friday of September brings the second week of high school football. Watch The Big Ticket's Jim Vaughn and Dan Moscaritolo in their preview video above. The Big Ticket airs at 11 p.m. Friday on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ+ and WFMZ.com.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local restaurants gear up for 'Taste of Hamburg-er Festival'
HAMBURG, Pa. – The 19th annual "Taste of Hamburg-er Festival" in Hamburg, of course, will take place Saturday. The fest is an all-day event filled with more than 40 burger stands, live music, burger eating contests and cooking competitions. Vendors come from near and far to let meat-lovers taste-test their burgers. This year, some local restaurants and taking part for the first time.
WFMZ-TV Online
What's new at the Allentown Fair?
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is back. Gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and it's finally a year where the pandemic has not put a damper on the event. Organizers say that means several old favorites are coming back, and there will be new rides for people to enjoy.
WFMZ-TV Online
Customers grab cheesesteaks from the Brass Rail stand at the Allentown Fair, one last time
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "You can get a cheesesteak anywhere, but why here? They're the best- they just are," said Linda Swankoski. The Brass Rail in Allentown hasn't said goodbye just yet. "We had to come to the fair and have one last one," said Bill Roberts. "We went there so...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fox Berkshire to participate in 'National Cinema Day'
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Fox Berkshire in Wyomissing will be joining more than 3,000 movie theaters across the United States in participating in "National Cinema Day" on Saturday. The one-day event, organized by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, aims to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.
WFMZ-TV Online
Khanisa's Pudding Bar sets opening date at Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Khanisa's is getting ready for its fall debut at the Downtown Allentown Market. The pudding bar is set to open at the market on Oct. 1. As a special treat, all sundaes will be $10 on opening day, the specialty dessert spot said on social media. Fall...
WFMZ-TV Online
The Great Allentown Fair is officially open for business
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is officially underway for its 170th anniversary. Organizers tell us the fair will be bigger than last year, with the pandemic having less of an effect, which means more food options and new rides. We talked with one stand in particular that's at the fair for the very last time this year. That's the Brass Rail, a restaurant that closed its physical location in June of this year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Family opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe in Allentown, turn their grief over hit and run into something positive
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five years after a deadly hit and run in Allentown, a family is turning their grief into something positive. This week, Carlos Marrero is opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe on N 4th St. in honor of his sister Ruby, who was killed in a hit and run in February of 2017. When we stopped by the restaurant Thursday, the griddle was already hot, and customers were at the window. It's the first business Marrero has ever owned himself.
Popular Malaysian Restaurant Permanently Shutters After 10 Years In Lehigh Valley
A popular Malaysian restaurant has permanently closed its doors after 10 years in the Lehigh Valley. Jenny’s Kuali on East Fourth Street in Bethlehem made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday, Aug. 28. "After 10 wonderful years, 999,999 dumplings, more than 1,000 jars of ginger garlic sauce, and...
Oy Vey! Doylestown’s First Jewish Deli Closes Just Days After Grand Opening
Matsah Balls Deli — Doylestown's first — was closed almost immediately, owning to a rent dispute. The first ever Jewish restaurant and delicatessen in Doylestown closed its doors just days after celebrating its grand opening. Ed Doyle wrote about the sudden closure for TAP Into Doylestown. Matzah Balls,...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
jerseysbest.com
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Flemington
If you haven’t driven through Flemington lately, we don’t recommend that you do; because, well, Flemington is not a drive-through town. This historic Hunterdon County hamlet, just under a mile-and-a-half square, is as inviting as a swing on a painted porch — so you’re going to want to stay a while.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mi Pueblito Grill in South Allentown to close Sept. 25 after more than 5 years of serving Mexican food
Mi Pueblito Grill will shut down on Sept. 25 after five years of serving Mexican food in South Allentown. The 2200 31st St. SW restaurant did not provide a specific reason for closing. "Experience the flavor of Mexican food & other delectable edibles!" was the restaurant's pitch to customers. Mi...
Local Philanthropist Wins Best Of Show Trophy at Newtown Antique & Classic Car Show
The local philanthropist's 1956 ride won him a top prize at the car show.Image via Jeff Werner, Newtown, PA Patch. A Bucks County philanthropist took home the gold at the Antique & Classic Car Show in Newtown Borough over the weekend. Jeff Werner wrote about the winning car and event for the Newtown , PA Patch.
Barstool's Portnoy Devours 'Underrated' North Jersey Slice In One Bite Review
In his latest venture to New Jersey, Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy makes a quick stop in Morristown.He was told the pie at Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzeria was just his style: Thin, crispy, bar-style. He got just that.The self-proclaimed foodie takes "one bite" out of pizza pies across the …
WFMZ-TV Online
Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
wrnjradio.com
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
visitbuckscounty.com
Dine Outdoors All Year Long in “The Garden” at The Pineville Tavern
I have been going to The Pineville Tavern since I was a teenager. Like many Bucks County locals, it was a staple spot for my family and friends and it was an establishment that never disappointed and always delivered. The addition of their new 80-seat greenhouse labeled as, “The Garden,”...
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers To Open Two Bucks County Locations by the End of the Year
The fried chicken chain will be coming to Bucks County, with a competitor following right behind them. As a string of chicken-based fast food locations continue to pop up in the area, Bucks County will see two more Raising Cane’s locations open by year’s end. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the new eateries for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
