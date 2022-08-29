ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great Allentown Fair returns, minus its typical preview night

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's back! The Great Allentown Fair had its opening day Wednesday. Now that the fair's in its 170th year, you may have been coming long enough to notice one change. Typically the fair has a preview night on the Tuesday, the week before Labor Day. This year the fair opened Wednesday. And though it's just a difference of one day, some fairgoers took notice.
The Big Ticket preview: Week 2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The first Friday of September brings the second week of high school football. Watch The Big Ticket's Jim Vaughn and Dan Moscaritolo in their preview video above. The Big Ticket airs at 11 p.m. Friday on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ+ and WFMZ.com.
Local restaurants gear up for 'Taste of Hamburg-er Festival'

HAMBURG, Pa. – The 19th annual "Taste of Hamburg-er Festival" in Hamburg, of course, will take place Saturday. The fest is an all-day event filled with more than 40 burger stands, live music, burger eating contests and cooking competitions. Vendors come from near and far to let meat-lovers taste-test their burgers. This year, some local restaurants and taking part for the first time.
What's new at the Allentown Fair?

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is back. Gates open at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and it's finally a year where the pandemic has not put a damper on the event. Organizers say that means several old favorites are coming back, and there will be new rides for people to enjoy.
Fox Berkshire to participate in 'National Cinema Day'

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Fox Berkshire in Wyomissing will be joining more than 3,000 movie theaters across the United States in participating in "National Cinema Day" on Saturday. The one-day event, organized by The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, aims to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.
The Great Allentown Fair is officially open for business

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is officially underway for its 170th anniversary. Organizers tell us the fair will be bigger than last year, with the pandemic having less of an effect, which means more food options and new rides. We talked with one stand in particular that's at the fair for the very last time this year. That's the Brass Rail, a restaurant that closed its physical location in June of this year.
Family opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe in Allentown, turn their grief over hit and run into something positive

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five years after a deadly hit and run in Allentown, a family is turning their grief into something positive. This week, Carlos Marrero is opening Ms. Velvet's Cafe on N 4th St. in honor of his sister Ruby, who was killed in a hit and run in February of 2017. When we stopped by the restaurant Thursday, the griddle was already hot, and customers were at the window. It's the first business Marrero has ever owned himself.
2023 N.J. Destination of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Flemington

If you haven’t driven through Flemington lately, we don’t recommend that you do; because, well, Flemington is not a drive-through town. This historic Hunterdon County hamlet, just under a mile-and-a-half square, is as inviting as a swing on a painted porch — so you’re going to want to stay a while.
Khanisa's Pudding Bar to move from Easton to Downtown Allentown Market

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Khanisa's Pudding Bar will be relocating from Easton to the Downtown Allentown Market, the business announced on Tuesday. The specialty dessert spot — whose menu includes premium pudding concoctions, waffle mixes and shakes — said on its social media accounts that it will be making its new home in Allentown this fall, with an exact opening date being announced in the next few weeks.
Miss Lehigh Valley is St. Luke’s Allentown Campus hospitalist

ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – The current Miss Lehigh Valley and physician assistant at St. Luke’s has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not feel compatible with the reality of working with underserved populations in one of the most economically challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit. The hospitalist at St. Luke’s Allentown Campus and current Miss Lehigh Valley finds both meaning and reward in the dueling arenas and has been able to carve a unique path for herself over the course of the past two and half years.
