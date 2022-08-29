ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning.
brproud.com

Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup

BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for person connected to fatal overdose

TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a person who was with someone the night they overdosed and died on Aug. 9. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Fadia El-Mohamed was with another woman when they overdosed in early August. Deputies said El-Mohamed is from Hammond, but frequents Johnson Lane in Tickfaw.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in recent months

BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year. The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was killed in a car wreck on Wednesday night along White Oak Drive near the corner of Pin Oak Street. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the wreck happened at 10475 White Oak Drive shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said the driver of one of the cars, 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, ran the stop sign at the intersection and struck another vehicle.
BATON ROUGE, LA

