theadvocate.com
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive
wbrz.com
Police helicopter circled Central overnight in search of suspected drag racers; motorcyclists arrested
BATON ROUGE - A suspect on the run prompted three law enforcement agencies to start a search early Friday morning. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the CPD, Baton Rouge police, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were chasing two motorcyclists possibly drag racing on the Interstate. One of...
brproud.com
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting near dog park on Dalrymple, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting injury Wednesday night near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a picnic table area near the park. One person was reported shot, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman. The extent of...
wbrz.com
LSU student arrested after allegedly grabbing person outside dorm early Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was ticketed after allegedly grabbing someone outside a dorm and trying to follow them around campus Thursday. LSU police said student Daniel Eme was arrested following the incident outside Cypress Hall early Thursday morning. Eme reportedly grabbed the victim's arms and tried to follow them.
brproud.com
18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
theadvocate.com
Taxidermied animals, guns, cars uncovered during raid on Baton Rouge home, deputies say
A Baton Rouge pair was arrested after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of items — including more than a dozen taxidermied exotic animals — believed to have been stolen from the home of a former East Feliciana coroner, the parish's sheriff's office said. East Feliciana...
wbrz.com
Man caught on video talking with store employee before stealing generator from Tractor Supply
HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on video stealing a generator and a dolly from a tractor supply store on Aug. 27. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported that around 1:30 p.m. that day, a man walked into the Tractor Supply in Hammond on Highway 190. He was seen walking past all points of sale and interacted with a store employee before walking right out of the front door with a generator and the dolly he was carrying it on.
wbrz.com
Police investigating double shooting on North Foster Drive early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A reported shooting early Wednesday morning allegedly left two people injured on North Foster Drive, officials say. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded near Winbourne Avenue around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting that is "believed to involve two victims." The victims' injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
wbrz.com
Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup
BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for person connected to fatal overdose
TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a person who was with someone the night they overdosed and died on Aug. 9. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Fadia El-Mohamed was with another woman when they overdosed in early August. Deputies said El-Mohamed is from Hammond, but frequents Johnson Lane in Tickfaw.
theadvocate.com
Woman found in Hiawatha Street ditch died of health issues, not gunshots, police say
A Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street actually died of a medical condition, Baton Rouge Police said — not from a gunshot wound, as they had first reported. In a statement released Wednesday, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said a death investigation performed...
wbrz.com
Silver Alert issued canceled after 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman found safe
BATON ROUGE - A Silver Alert issued for a 79-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Thursday afternoon was canceled Friday morning. State Police said Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing when a family member went to check on her Thursday and discovered she was not at her home on Jefferson Woods Drive.
brproud.com
One killed in N. Sherwood Forest area crash, a second person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deadly crash in the North Sherwood Forest area claimed one person’s life and left a second person injured Wednesday (August 31) night, officials say. The crash reportedly occurred shortly before 9 p.m. within the 10400 block of White Oak Drive, which is...
wbrz.com
Police investigating triple shooting near BR store plagued by gun violence in recent months
BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot along a stretch of road that's been the site of multiple deadly shootings in the past year. The latest was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Scotland Avenue and Sora Street, just north of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said three people were shot and taken to a hospital before paramedics arrived.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old is dead after allegedly running through a stop sign and hitting another vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said Bryan Martinez died from the injuries he suffered in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Detectives said the crash happened at...
wbrz.com
Trove of stolen property recovered after raid at Garden District home; pair arrested in East Feliciana heist
wbrz.com
18-year-old killed after running stop sign, hitting another car Wednesday night
brproud.com
Stolen property recovered from Baton Rouge home near Government Street; 2 arrested
