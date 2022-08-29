Female producers from Ireland, Romania, Spain, Bulgaria, Germany and Ukraine are the winners of the first-ever series pitch contest, the results of which were announced at the Venice Film Festival by Netflix and the European Producers Club (EPC) on Friday. The pitch contest, set up by the EPC and Netflix with backing from Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, aims to build new opportunities for underrepresented communities within the entertainment industry. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bones and All' Review: Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino's Tender Cannibal RomanceNetflix Animation Foundation Launches Third Cohort with Black N' AnimatedCinespace Names Andy...

TV SERIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO