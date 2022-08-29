ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

q973radio.com

HUGE Concert Announcement for Shreveport-Bossier

UPDATE: In case you missed the announcement.. KANE BROWN IS COMING –> https://bit.ly/3RnuCJP. This is going to be an exciting week for music fans in Shreveport-Bossier. It’s no secret that we are blessed when it comes to the live music scene in our neck of the woods. Every single week, venues all across our area are filled with talented musicians putting on a show. Of course, these performers range from local talent to world-renowned mega-stars.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Stroll Spring Street at the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk, Friday, Sept. 2

Downtown Shreveport is the place for art, shopping, strolling, history, and more on Friday, Sept. 2, 5-8 pm. Artwalk, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority and our many downtown partners, returns for a free stroll that will take you to beautiful historic buildings, new restaurants, exhibit openings, galleries and even a hydroponic farm. Take the Artwalk in whatever order you would like; artists will be at each stop until 8 pm.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
KTBS

Battle on the Border 2022 set for this weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region is set for this weekend at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Horseshoe Casino to unveil new Caesar’s Sportsbook and bar

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Horseshoe casino cuts the ribbon on its new Caesar’s Sportsbook Wednesday. The new cutting-edge facility gives visitors a Las Vegas-style feel right here in Bossier City. “We put all this together in three weeks,” said Horseshoe Casino’s Caesar’s Sportsbook designer Jeremey Jeansonne....
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Donald “Don” George Woodward

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Donald “Don” George Woodward, 91, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 425 McCormick Street, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the mass at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the mass will be Father Fidel Mondragon.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

LSU Shreveport Hosts 12th Annual Bullying Prevention and 17th Annual Suicide Prevention Conference of Northwest Louisiana

LSUS Continuing Education will host the 12th annual Bullying Prevention and 17th annual Suicide Prevention Conference on September 9, 2022. This in-person event will enable continual training for professionals in our community to earn three general and three ethics Continuing Education Units (CEUs). “We always look forward to hosting conferences...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

This Shreveport Area TikToker Went Viral For Her Comfort Food Recipes

This DeSoto Parish mom and TikToker who goes by the name BrittKham went from unintentionally going viral to more than a million followers who watch her content for southern comfort recipes. @brittkham i filmed this like 5 weeks ago and now i really want pie 😩 #louisiana #foodtiktok #iceboxpie ♬...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
q973radio.com

Most Caddo Parish Schools Closed Thursday, September 1st

Due to a city-wide boil advisory, all Caddo Parish schools that use Shreveport’s water system will be forced to shut-down on Thursday, September 1st. The announcement means that most little ones in Caddo Parish will have an extra long five-day weekend, with Caddo Parish learning virtually on Friday, and Labor Day on Monday.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

City of Shreveport under system-wide boil advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory is in effect for all Shreveport water customers after a routine inspection found issues with the city’s water and sewerage system. According to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Department of Water and Sewerage was required by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport Sign MOU for Guaranteed Interview Program

On Wednesday, August 31, Louisiana State University Health Shreveport School of Medicine and LSU Shreveport signed an MOU guaranteeing LSU Shreveport students receive an admissions interview with the LSUHS School of Medicine. The Guaranteed Interview Program outlined in the MOU ensures LSUS students who meet specified criteria will be invited...
SHREVEPORT, LA

