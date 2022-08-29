Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
The Bistineau Village Legend: Remembering Doyline Coach James RoachUnder The Radar NWLADoyline, LA
Related
q973radio.com
HUGE Concert Announcement for Shreveport-Bossier
UPDATE: In case you missed the announcement.. KANE BROWN IS COMING –> https://bit.ly/3RnuCJP. This is going to be an exciting week for music fans in Shreveport-Bossier. It’s no secret that we are blessed when it comes to the live music scene in our neck of the woods. Every single week, venues all across our area are filled with talented musicians putting on a show. Of course, these performers range from local talent to world-renowned mega-stars.
bossierpress.com
Stroll Spring Street at the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk, Friday, Sept. 2
Downtown Shreveport is the place for art, shopping, strolling, history, and more on Friday, Sept. 2, 5-8 pm. Artwalk, sponsored by the Downtown Development Authority and our many downtown partners, returns for a free stroll that will take you to beautiful historic buildings, new restaurants, exhibit openings, galleries and even a hydroponic farm. Take the Artwalk in whatever order you would like; artists will be at each stop until 8 pm.
KTBS
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
How to Get Cheap Movie Tickets in Shreveport Bossier
If it's been a while since you have been to a movie, this might be the weekend to check one out. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you can catch a movie for just $3 dollars. Movie theaters in Shreveport and Bossier will be celebrating the day with the discounted prices on all movies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bossierpress.com
Commemorative Stair Climb: The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana provides a day of remembrance for 9/11
It’s the twenty-first anniversary of one of the worst. tragedies in United States history and all around the country people will be ensuring we pay. tribute forever to the 2,977 people that lost their lives on 9/11/01. This year marks the fifth year the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana has...
bossierpress.com
Committee of 100 Produces Weekly Podcast Highlighting Positive Aspects of Shreveport and Bossier City
The Committee of 100 has partnered with KTBS-TV to produce a series. of podcasts that will highlight the positive aspects of the Shreveport-Bossier City community. The. podcast, called “Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier,” introduces listeners to people and. organizations who are helping the community grow and prosper. Committee of...
KTBS
Battle on the Border 2022 set for this weekend in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region is set for this weekend at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs...
KSLA
Shreveport businesses share difficulties due to citywide water advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Shreveport city officials continue to deal with the ongoing boil advisory, residents and businesses rush to buy usable water. Some smaller restaurants and businesses, like ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking, say the boil advisory has put them up to quite the task. “I had to go...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
Horseshoe Casino to unveil new Caesar’s Sportsbook and bar
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Horseshoe casino cuts the ribbon on its new Caesar’s Sportsbook Wednesday. The new cutting-edge facility gives visitors a Las Vegas-style feel right here in Bossier City. “We put all this together in three weeks,” said Horseshoe Casino’s Caesar’s Sportsbook designer Jeremey Jeansonne....
bossierpress.com
Donald “Don” George Woodward
A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Donald “Don” George Woodward, 91, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 425 McCormick Street, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the mass at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the mass will be Father Fidel Mondragon.
bossierpress.com
LSU Shreveport Hosts 12th Annual Bullying Prevention and 17th Annual Suicide Prevention Conference of Northwest Louisiana
LSUS Continuing Education will host the 12th annual Bullying Prevention and 17th annual Suicide Prevention Conference on September 9, 2022. This in-person event will enable continual training for professionals in our community to earn three general and three ethics Continuing Education Units (CEUs). “We always look forward to hosting conferences...
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Area TikToker Went Viral For Her Comfort Food Recipes
This DeSoto Parish mom and TikToker who goes by the name BrittKham went from unintentionally going viral to more than a million followers who watch her content for southern comfort recipes. @brittkham i filmed this like 5 weeks ago and now i really want pie 😩 #louisiana #foodtiktok #iceboxpie ♬...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
Rain delays plague Thursday night start to Louisiana High School Football
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Lighting and rain had different plans for the start of the high school football season in Northwest Louisiana. Delays forced multiple games to different dates, while a handful of contest actually finished. FINAL. Glenbrook 12, Cedar Creek 6. North Caddo 46, Bossier 0. Haughton 35,...
KTAL
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
q973radio.com
Most Caddo Parish Schools Closed Thursday, September 1st
Due to a city-wide boil advisory, all Caddo Parish schools that use Shreveport’s water system will be forced to shut-down on Thursday, September 1st. The announcement means that most little ones in Caddo Parish will have an extra long five-day weekend, with Caddo Parish learning virtually on Friday, and Labor Day on Monday.
KTAL
City of Shreveport under system-wide boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory is in effect for all Shreveport water customers after a routine inspection found issues with the city’s water and sewerage system. According to a statement released at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city’s Department of Water and Sewerage was required by the...
Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
58-Year-old Mark Isenhour Died In A One-Vehicle Crash In Minden (Minden, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Middle Road, south of Old Arcadia Road In Minden, Louisiana, just after 4 a.m.
bossierpress.com
LSU Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport Sign MOU for Guaranteed Interview Program
On Wednesday, August 31, Louisiana State University Health Shreveport School of Medicine and LSU Shreveport signed an MOU guaranteeing LSU Shreveport students receive an admissions interview with the LSUHS School of Medicine. The Guaranteed Interview Program outlined in the MOU ensures LSUS students who meet specified criteria will be invited...
Louisiana Basketball Coach Breaks 5 World Records in a Single Day
Josh Walker is a basketball coach in Shreveport Louisiana, he is also now a five-time world record holder according to the folks who track such things. Of course, when it comes to records the "Bible" of such feats is the Guinness Book of World Records. As of a few days ago, Josh Walker's name is now in that book five times.
Comments / 0