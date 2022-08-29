Read full article on original website
California lawmakers reject bill to allow their staff to unionize at the state Capitol
For the fourth time in five years, the California Legislature rejected a bill to allow its staff to unionize.
Column: In Arizona, fears that yet another flawed candidate may cost GOP control of Senate
Blake Masters, with his provocative statements and problematic positions, throws a lifeline to Democratic rival Mark Kelly.
Column: Newsom skipped meeting with UFW leaders. Now he should sign California's farmworker union bill
Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers union, requested a meeting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Cesar Chavez Day. But it didn’t fit Newsom’s schedule, columnist George Skelton writes, because he headed that day on a spring-break family vacation. Source: Los Angeles Times.
California lawmakers pass new social media protections for minors
A pair of bills approved by California legislators would regulate how Facebook, YouTube and other platforms treat minors and seek to influence how they moderate extremist content. Source: Los Angeles Times.
Column: California is giving tech companies a new weapon to protect women's digital privacy
A little-noticed bill that gives social media companies a way to avoid turning over private communications in abortion prosecutions is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
Editorial: Give fast-food workers some say on the job
Gov. Newsom should sign a bill making California the first state with a system for fast-food workers to push for better pay and working conditions.
Heat waves can be deadly. California workers, lawmakers push for federal labor protections
Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Judy Chu joined union workers in advocating for federal workplace heat stress protections.
California lawmakers OK buffer zones between new oil wells and homes, schools
Lawmakers sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a bill that would require at least 3,200 feet between new oil wells and homes, schools, hospitals and public buildings.
ELAC to offer state's first Central American studies two-year degree program
The new degree program could serve as a model for California’s other community colleges seeking to serve the state’s large numbers of Central American students.
First day of heat wave brings record temperatures to Southern California
The triple-digit heat kicked off what forecasters warned will be a brutal weeklong stretch continuing through Labor Day weekend and into next week.
