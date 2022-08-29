ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Two charged after deadly Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are behind bars after a shooting in Frayser left one person dead and another injured Monday. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting at James and Hollywood Monday around midnight. According to police, a group of five people drove to a gas station on Range Line Road to buy a […]
actionnews5.com

Man shoots suspect that kidnapped him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots the suspect who kidnapped him after fighting to gain gun control. On August 31, 2022, at 10:15 p.m. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault case on Lamar Avenue. The victim advised Memphis Police that he was parked on Lamar Avenue when the suspect...
WREG

Three charged in officer shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged three people in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis. Police say Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson, and Kayvus Jones are responsible for the shooting Wednesday on Horn Lake Road. According to police, the three men were on Otsego Drive when Officer Jesse Acosta drove past them […]
fox17.com

Memphis officer shot while looking for stolen vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer was shot and critically wounded Wednesday while patrolling for stolen vehicles in Memphis, Tennessee, officials said. The Memphis Police Department said the officer was shot by someone in a silver Infiniti. The officer was taken to a hospital by a fellow officer and listed in critical but stable condition, police said.
Crime & Safety
WREG

DA: Argument over man leads to Frayser shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after an argument over a man led up to a deadly shooting in Frayser, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Brittany Hill, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of […]
WREG

Memphis Police officer shot, three detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was shot while on patrol Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Memphis, police say. MPD Chief CJ Davis said three persons of interest have been detained. The shooting triggered a massive police presence at Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road. According to police, around 12:45, an officer who was […]
WREG

Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
WREG

Video shows moment of police car crash with civilian

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– WREG has obtained a jaw-dropping video that shows the moment an MPD cruiser collides with a car while rushing to assist a fellow officer who was shot. Radio traffic minutes before the crash shows the immediacy officers had when responding to the man down call of one of their own. The hard-to-watch video […]
WREG

MPD: Pair on the run after baby, mom kidnapped, robbed at Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pair of suspects are on the run after police say they robbed and kidnapped a mother and her 1-year-old son. Memphis Police said officers responded to the incident at Target on US Highway 64 around noon Wednesday. The victim told police her 1-year-old son was in the shopping cart while she was […]
WREG

Woman gets stolen truck back, shocked to find what’s inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for. “I said, Roger — my husband is Roger — I said Roger, I don’t want to keep this stuff,” Christy Pennington said. “It’s just scary to me.” It all started June 29 […]
WREG

Lyft driver robbed after picking teen up from Craigmont HS, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is behind bars after Memphis police say he carjacked his Lyft driver in Southwest Memphis. Police say 18-year-old Lacameron Hunt is responsible for the crime. Several people we spoke to who live in the community say for the past few days, they’ve noticed a small car with a Lyft sticker […]
WREG

Woman found dead in street near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not […]
WREG

Family shot at while driving around car in Southwest Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis mother is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the face in what may have been an act of road rage. Deborah Pruitt says she was coming home when Memphis police officers gathered at the intersection of west Mitchell road and Horn Lake road Tuesday evening. “People were […]
WREG

Serial burglar breaks into cousin’s home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a career criminal known for knocking on doors before breaking into homes was arrested after he tried to burglarize his cousin’s house in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon. Officers said Derrick Maddox, 35, was arrested after a brief foot chase near the home in the 600 block of Fleming Avenue. Investigators […]
