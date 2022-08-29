Read full article on original website
Two charged after deadly Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are behind bars after a shooting in Frayser left one person dead and another injured Monday. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting at James and Hollywood Monday around midnight. According to police, a group of five people drove to a gas station on Range Line Road to buy a […]
Man shoots suspect that kidnapped him
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shoots the suspect who kidnapped him after fighting to gain gun control. On August 31, 2022, at 10:15 p.m. Police responded to an Aggravated Assault case on Lamar Avenue. The victim advised Memphis Police that he was parked on Lamar Avenue when the suspect...
Three charged in officer shooting in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged three people in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis. Police say Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson, and Kayvus Jones are responsible for the shooting Wednesday on Horn Lake Road. According to police, the three men were on Otsego Drive when Officer Jesse Acosta drove past them […]
Memphis officer shot while looking for stolen vehicles
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer was shot and critically wounded Wednesday while patrolling for stolen vehicles in Memphis, Tennessee, officials said. The Memphis Police Department said the officer was shot by someone in a silver Infiniti. The officer was taken to a hospital by a fellow officer and listed in critical but stable condition, police said.
DA: Argument over man leads to Frayser shooting death
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after an argument over a man led up to a deadly shooting in Frayser, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Brittany Hill, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of […]
Memphis Police officer shot, three detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was shot while on patrol Wednesday afternoon in Southwest Memphis, police say. MPD Chief CJ Davis said three persons of interest have been detained. The shooting triggered a massive police presence at Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road. According to police, around 12:45, an officer who was […]
Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
3 charged after Memphis Police officer ambushed, shot, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three have been charged after a Memphis Police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis. Another police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting scene. The incident unfolded during a stolen vehicle investigation, MPD said. Officers were chasing two allegedly stolen...
Video shows moment of police car crash with civilian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– WREG has obtained a jaw-dropping video that shows the moment an MPD cruiser collides with a car while rushing to assist a fellow officer who was shot. Radio traffic minutes before the crash shows the immediacy officers had when responding to the man down call of one of their own. The hard-to-watch video […]
MPD: Pair on the run after baby, mom kidnapped, robbed at Target
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pair of suspects are on the run after police say they robbed and kidnapped a mother and her 1-year-old son. Memphis Police said officers responded to the incident at Target on US Highway 64 around noon Wednesday. The victim told police her 1-year-old son was in the shopping cart while she was […]
Nearly 500 pending trials await newly sworn-in District Attorney Steve Mulroy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Steve Mulroy took over as Shelby County District Attorney on Thursday. However, like so many other counties in Tennessee, Shelby County is dealing with a serious backlog in cases. On day one he already has hundreds of pending trials. The backlog can be particularly difficult for...
Woman gets stolen truck back, shocked to find what’s inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for. “I said, Roger — my husband is Roger — I said Roger, I don’t want to keep this stuff,” Christy Pennington said. “It’s just scary to me.” It all started June 29 […]
Lyft driver robbed after picking teen up from Craigmont HS, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is behind bars after Memphis police say he carjacked his Lyft driver in Southwest Memphis. Police say 18-year-old Lacameron Hunt is responsible for the crime. Several people we spoke to who live in the community say for the past few days, they’ve noticed a small car with a Lyft sticker […]
BREAKING: MPD Officer Shot, Another Injured in Whitehaven
A Memphis police officer was shot and another officer was injured in a car crash Wednesday in Whitehaven, according to Citizen app. The shooting happened at Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road. There is a massive police presence in the area. Police say they found a crashed police cruiser...
LIVE UPDATES: Two MPD officers recovering after shooting, crash in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is following breaking news after a Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer was shot in Memphis, according to Memphis Police. FOX13 confirmed that the shooting happened in the Southwest Memphis area. Here is a look at the scene >> PHOTOS: MPD officer shot in southwest Memphis.
Memphis Police Association president speaks out after MPD officer shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Association president is speaking out after a second Memphis police officer was shot in the line of duty in less than two months. “Not only as a Memphis police officer, but as a citizen of this city, it is infuriating,” said Lt. Essica Cage-Rosario.
WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment Memphis Police chases suspects through Memphis neighborhood after officer was shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are in custody Thursday after allegedly shooting a Memphis Police officer and leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday. The officer who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and was able to be released the same day. Another officer...
Woman found dead in street near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not […]
Family shot at while driving around car in Southwest Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis mother is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the face in what may have been an act of road rage. Deborah Pruitt says she was coming home when Memphis police officers gathered at the intersection of west Mitchell road and Horn Lake road Tuesday evening. “People were […]
Serial burglar breaks into cousin’s home, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a career criminal known for knocking on doors before breaking into homes was arrested after he tried to burglarize his cousin’s house in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon. Officers said Derrick Maddox, 35, was arrested after a brief foot chase near the home in the 600 block of Fleming Avenue. Investigators […]
