ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: Court Is Now In Session From the Brevard County Jail Complex

ABOVE LIVESTREAM: Most courts in Brevard County are fully accessible to citizens. The courtroom located inside the Brevard County Jail limits public access due to security concerns. To overcome these limitations, the Sheriff’s Office has implemented the above video streaming capability so the public can watch the proceedings at the jail live.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Grocery delivery driver accused of lunging at, battering woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-three-year-old Aphner Gustave is accused in a case from a week ago at an Orange County complex on the east side. The victim said she ordered alcohol from the delivery app GoPuff, and when the driver checked her I.D., he "lunged in with his hand out and touched his right hand to her left breast,” according to the arrest report.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
Titusville, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cbs12.com

Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#False Identity#Mail Fraud#Bank Fraud#The Department Of Justice#Ssn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newsdaytonabeach.com

Seminole County Judge to Face Full Disciplinary Hearing

A Seminole County judge is set to face a full disciplinary hearing against him following accusations of misconduct while on the bench. Judge Wayne Culver is said to have illegally sentenced a man to jail for contempt back in February, and cursed at a defendant in one of his cases back a few weeks later.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest

The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
SEBASTIAN, FL
click orlando

Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
LAKE MARY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy