spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: Court Is Now In Session From the Brevard County Jail Complex
ABOVE LIVESTREAM: Most courts in Brevard County are fully accessible to citizens. The courtroom located inside the Brevard County Jail limits public access due to security concerns. To overcome these limitations, the Sheriff’s Office has implemented the above video streaming capability so the public can watch the proceedings at the jail live.
WESH
18-year-old accused of killing his father in Deltona, hiding body in Orange County
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man accused in a chaotic chase and shootout through Lake County this summer is facing new charges. Investigators in Volusia County just issued a warrant for second-degree murder against Jonny Santiago. The teenager is accused of killing his dad at his Deltona house and...
WESH
Grocery delivery driver accused of lunging at, battering woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-three-year-old Aphner Gustave is accused in a case from a week ago at an Orange County complex on the east side. The victim said she ordered alcohol from the delivery app GoPuff, and when the driver checked her I.D., he "lunged in with his hand out and touched his right hand to her left breast,” according to the arrest report.
NAACP leader wants state investigation into deputy-involved shooting
A community is still looking for answers after a deputy-involved shooting in Indian River County in June. A civil rights leader is calling for an independent inquiry into what happened.
cbs12.com
Law catches up to three men, one suspect on the run for 2 years
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office had an eventful week after successfully arresting three men that deputies say have an extensive list of crimes. The Indian River county Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit say that after two years they were finally...
WESH
Jury reaches verdict in trial of former Longwood mayor accused of violating election law
LONGWOOD, Fla. — The jury has deliberated and reached a verdict in the trial of former Longwood mayor Ben Paris. The state recommended 60 days in jail, one year probation and payment of one third of the $42,500 investigative cost to arrest Paris and the other two involved, which had the attorneys and judge debating the amount.
WESH
Man accused of beating, killing 6-year-old son in Kissimmee reappears in court
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of beating and killing his 6-year-old son inside a Kissimmee motel room was back in court Wednesday. Larry Rhodes had a hearing clarifying his bond amounts. He’s facing second-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse and five counts of...
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
WESH
Deputies: Suspect in custody after killing 2 people, raping woman in Clermont
CLERMONT, Fla. — Lake deputies arrested 41-year-old Justin Lamar Jones in connection to a double homicide and sexual assault that happened Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office. "This is one of the worst we've heard of in a while. It's just very, very tragic, heartbreaking, and shocking nonetheless,"...
click orlando
After another police suicide, Osceola sheriff’s office hires in-house counselor
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – After yet another police suicide in Central Florida, deputies have come up with a solution: the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has finally hired a full-time in-house mental health expert. Until this year, the department never had one. Capt. Fred Hinderman grew up with the...
WESH
Jury finds Seminole County GOP chair guilty in campaign contribution case
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, a jury found former Longwood mayor and Seminole County Republican chair Ben Paris guilty of interfering in their state Senate race in their county by making an illegal campaign contribution in someone else's name. Paris tried to avoid cameras and questions as he...
Driver arrested after fleeing deputies, crashing into ditch
A driver was arrested Wednesday morning after fleeing from authorities in Brevard County and leading a chase into Indian River County.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Seminole County Judge to Face Full Disciplinary Hearing
A Seminole County judge is set to face a full disciplinary hearing against him following accusations of misconduct while on the bench. Judge Wayne Culver is said to have illegally sentenced a man to jail for contempt back in February, and cursed at a defendant in one of his cases back a few weeks later.
sebastiandaily.com
2 Sebastian Police officers injured during mother and son arrest
The Sebastian Police Department is reporting that two of their officers were taken to the hospital, treated, and released after being injured by a mother and her son. The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the police responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Main Street in Sebastian. As officers arrived, they spoke with Mona Lisa Wonder, 62, and Cory Wonder, 27.
WESH
Polk County man accused of shooting, killing person at his own birthday celebration
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a man in Polk County allegedly shot and killed another man while celebrating his own birthday. Following the Aug. 27 early morning shooting, Thomas Jackson, 35, of Loughman, was arrested. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, at around 2:30 am on...
WESH
Suspect in custody after armored truck robbery in Lake Mary, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. — An armored car was robbed just a little before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a Seminole County bank near Lake Mary. No one was hurt, and a person was taken into custody minutes after everything went down. At one point, a shot was fired. Deputies swarmed...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: New Episode Released for ‘H.I.T. the Streets’ With Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Get ready to “H.I.T. the streets” with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office directed patrol unit as they police high-intensity target areas throughout Brevard County. In this episode of H.I.T., you’ll witness action-packed car...
click orlando
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
