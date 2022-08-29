Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Jonathan O’Connell
Jonathan O’Connell of Madison, Wisconsin, age 82, left his battle with dementia on Monday, August 29 in the loving care of Agrace Hospice House surrounded by his family. Jonathan was the third of five sons born in Poygan, Wisconsin on June 7, 1940, to Shirley (Covil) and Lester O’Connell.
Channel 3000
Stephen Owen Reppert
Stephen Owen Reppert passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1949, to Charles and Sara (Owen) Reppert in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was the oldest of 6 children. Steve was an avid camper and after retiring from a career in the construction industry, he...
Channel 3000
John Henry Deegan
STOUGHTON – John Henry Deegan, age 93, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on Dec. 17, 1928, in Janesville, the son of William and Madelyn (Kelly) Deegan. John went to mechanic trade school and served in the U.S....
Channel 3000
Charles “Chuck” Kester
Charles “Chuck” Kester, age 85, passed away on August 27, 2022, at the UW Hospital, Madison. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois to parents Frank and Elizabeth (Stanbra) Kester. Chuck joined the Navy in 1955 and served until 1960. He then later moved to...
Channel 3000
Clara Theresa Pertzborn
LODI – Clara Theresa Pertzborn, age 96, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation & Nursing in Lodi. Clara and her twin Ann were born on March 4, 1926 in Spring Green, Wisconsin, the daughters of Alois and Theresa (Roth) Reisinger. The twins were two of 14 siblings in a family who shared hard work and great love, remaining close throughout their lives. Clara met Anton “Jack” Pertzborn at a dance in Roxbury. They married on June 12, 1945 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green and spent their lives farming in the town of Dane.
Channel 3000
Ronald L. Peschel
Ronald L. Peschel, age 86, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Four Winds Nursing Home. He was born on April 16, 1936, in Madison, the son of Leonard F. and Dorothy (Kilian) Peschel, Ron was a life-long Madison resident. He worked for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years.
Channel 3000
LeRoy “Mack” Huismann
LeRoy “Mack” Huismann, age 94, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2022. Mack was born on January 8, 1928 in Breckenridge, MN. He served his country during the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Maus on July 3, 1948. They were married for 38 years, until her death. Mack spent many successful years as a salesman and later as a business owner in the sales of solid waste handling equipment throughout the state of Wisconsin.
Channel 3000
Marilyn Joanne Larson
FITCHBURG – Marilyn Joanne Larson, age 82, of Fitchburg, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Channel 3000
Norman Bernhardt Anacker
COTTAGE GROVE – Norman Bernhardt Anacker, age 95, of Cottage Grove, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, under Agrace HospiceCare’s excellent care. Born in Portage, Wis., he was the son of Leonard and Alice Anacker. Norman graduated from DeForest High School. He met Janet at a dance at...
