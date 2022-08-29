ok, let's get this straight... so they enrolled their kids in a mostly white school, then complain that there are too few blacks and its having adverse effects on the kids that they put into this situation. so their answer is more segregation... that makes SOOOOOOOOO much sense...
Gee.. I DEMAND an " Irish Students Safe Space" too at my kids school! Who's with me? How about an " " italian students upper group next "? Let's just separate everybody! oh wait...
Amazing. Instead of a one race the human race education, You are actively segregating your children. Ok let’s see how this works out for you. You’re 13% we are 75% You are teaching your kids they are different when they are not. They are human just like the other kids. The divide will be so great if this continues if may break out into some unconscionable
Comments / 99