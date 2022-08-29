Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Solar power in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Belfast Public Health Nursing receives United Midcoast Charities grant
BELFAST — Belfast Public Health Nursing Association, which has provided health care and other critical support services to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable members of the community for more than 100 years, has received a grant of $8,000 from United Midcoast Charities (UMC). The funds will be used for...
Grateful and humbled by election results
A heartfelt thank you to everyone in Rockport who participated in Tuesday’s election. So many of you worked hard in the months and weeks leading up to the election. Our local newspapers did a great job of airing the issues among the candidates and creating room for back and forth among our residents.
Waldo County Dental Care receives United Midcoast Charities grant
BELFAST — Waldo County Dental Care, which seeks to increase access to dental care for low-income uninsured adults in Waldo County, has received a grant of $16,000 from United Midcoast Charities (UMC). The funds will be used to offset general expenses. Waldo County Dental Care is part of a...
Adam Lachman enters race for a seat on Rockland City Council
ROCKLAND — Adam Lachman has announced his candidacy for Rockland City Council. A resident of Main Street, Lachman has spent his career working to improve the lives and economic prospects of Maine people, he said, in a news release. Since 2013, Lachman has served as a senior economic advisor...
On the issues: House District 44 candidate Crystal Robinson
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Camden Windjammer Festival celebrates nautical history with music, 5K and lobster crate races, fireworks, pancakes, and boats of all sizes
Plot a course for Camden this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-3, when the harbor will fill with the sails and masts of a dozen windjammers and schooners. Friday, Sept. 2, brings the launch of Camden’s 27th annual maritime celebration, the Camden Windjammer Festival, which features the largest gathering of windjammers in the northeast. The festival offers two days of family-friendly events, spirited competition and nautical exhibits, a combination that one can only experience on Labor Day Weekend in Camden.
Travis D. Havener, obituary
ROCKLAND — Travis D. Havener, 32, died unexpectedly, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. Born in Rockport, January 31, 1990, he was the son of Brandi Billings and Wayne Havener. Travis was educated locally, and while in middle school was a gifted athlete, and especially excelled on the basketball court. Travis was always drawn to the water. He loved being on the ocean and started working as a stern man a young boy.
Bruce D. Kelwick, obituary
VINALHAVEN — Bruce D. Kelwick, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Coastal Manor in Falmouth. Born May 25, 1933 on Vinalhaven, he was the son of Kristen and Hildur (Thulin) Kelwick. Graduating from Vinalhaven High School in 1952, Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December of 1952.
RGC Ladies Association Sept. 1 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a Ladies Association golf outing Thursday, Sept. 1. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department.
Rockport overwhelmingly elects Denise Munger back to Select Board
ROCKPORT — More than 226 Rockport citizens cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, Aug. 30, making sure they got their votes counted via absentee ballot. And on Aug. 30, with the polls open from noon until 8 p.m., 354 more voters had streamed to the town office all day long and into the night to cast their ballots.
Carolyn L. Knight, obituary
CAMDEN — Carolyn Lena Graves-Knight passed away unexpectedly at home on August 25, 2022. Born in Rockland, January 3, 1951, she was the daughter of George C. Graves, Sr. and Clarista “Callie” Payson Graves. She grew up in the Midcoast area and attended local schools graduating from Camden-Rockport High School in 1969. She was on the cheerleading squad in high school and was named 1969 Sea-Goddess of the Rockland Lobster Festival. She later studied cosmetology and went on to be a successful hairdresser in Rockland for many years.
THE PUB - NEW HOURS - Lunch, Drinks, & Dinner
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
Oceanside golf swings past Lincoln Academy
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside high school golf program hosted, and defeated, Lincoln Academy at the Rockland Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 1. Oceanside 188, Lincoln Academy 191 (OS wins 5.5 to 3.5) Noah Mclellan (O) 40 L 3+1 Kellan Adickes (LA) 36. Bryson Mattox (O) 50 Even Sebastian Chesebro...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 22-26 Appleton. Burketville General Store to 1289 Burkettville LLC. Green Gate LLC to Matthew Parish Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Laurie Olmsted to Matthew P. Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Cushing. Dennis R....
The Lincoln Home’s 1920’s Birthday Party a Smashing Success!
What a night to Celebrate and Remember all that the Lincoln Home has meant to so many people over the last 95 years...residents, families, community members, employees! So much fun - dancing to The Boneheads, sampling incredible food by the Lincoln Home Culinary Team, Signature 1920's cocktails served by Newcastle Publick House, playing lawn games, sitting by the fires, photos with great antique cars, bidding on fun auction items....mingling, sharing stories of this great community of residents and caregivers. Thank you to our team for making this evening happen, and to our business presenters; Colby & Gale & Reed Insurance Advisors, sponsors; HM Payson, The Cheney Group, Midcoast Energy, Muscongus Bay Aquaculture, and to our supporters; Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy, The First Bank, Louis Doe Home Center and Richard and Sally Bartley.
West Bay Rotary’s “Chowder Challenge” This Weekend!
Back by popular demand, West Bay Rotary once again is rounding up the best chowder from area chefs as part of this year’s Camden Windjammer Days. Members of the public get to cast their votes to see who takes home top honors on Saturday, September 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. under the big tent on the Camden Public Landing.
Deterra Bags allow safe disposal of drugs anywhere
The Knox County Community Health Coalition, Knox County Sheriffs Office, and the Rockland Police Department are working together to provide safe, environmentally friendly disposal of unwanted or unused medications through Deterra Bags. The biodegradable bags allow the at-home disposal of medications. In a simple three-step process, a user deactivates the...
