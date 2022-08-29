Rookie Ryan Stonehouse has won the Tennessee Titans' punting job.

The Titans released longtime punter Brett Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler and the team's longest-tenured player, the team announced Monday.

The 36-year-old Kern had been Tennessee's punter since 2009, when he was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos. He became one of the league's best punters in Nashville, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

But the 23-year-old Stonehouse, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, emerged as a stiff challenger. He shined in training camp and the preseason, flashing a strong leg. Stonehouse punted 13 times, with six landing inside the 20, in three preseason games.

The Titans save $2.2 million against the salary cap and will incur a $550,000 dead cap charge for releasing Kern, according to SpoTrac.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans release longtime punter Brett Kern