ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans release longtime punter Brett Kern

By Ben Arthur, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7kXU_0hZg630s00

Rookie Ryan Stonehouse has won the Tennessee Titans' punting job.

The Titans released longtime punter Brett Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler and the team's longest-tenured player, the team announced Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nOEy_0hZg630s00

The 36-year-old Kern had been Tennessee's punter since 2009, when he was claimed off waivers from the Denver Broncos. He became one of the league's best punters in Nashville, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019.

LAST ROSTER PROJECTION: Punter? Quarterback? Here's my final Tennessee Titans roster projection before cut day | Estes

BACKUP QB BATTLE: Where Tennessee Titans' backup quarterback battle stands at end of preseason

PRESEASON FINALE: Malik Willis shines for Tennessee Titans but Logan Woodside scores winning TD in preseason finale

But the 23-year-old Stonehouse, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, emerged as a stiff challenger. He shined in training camp and the preseason, flashing a strong leg. Stonehouse punted 13 times, with six landing inside the 20, in three preseason games.

The Titans save $2.2 million against the salary cap and will incur a $550,000 dead cap charge for releasing Kern, according to SpoTrac.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans release longtime punter Brett Kern

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

Tennessee high school football rankings from the Associated Press entering Week 4

Here are the Tennessee high school football rankings from the Associated Press. The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: ...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy