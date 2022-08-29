Read full article on original website
CNET
Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 80% Off Home Essentials
Bed Bath & Beyond is back with its Labor Day sale, with up to 80% off, which runs through Monday, Sept. 5. A sale like this is a fabulous opportunity to stock up on home essential gear to keep you snuggly and warm through the winter. The essential home gear...
CNET
Get up to 50% Off Yeti Mugs and Water Jugs at Lowe's
Looking for a new thermos that will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot for longer? Check out this sale on Yeti mugs and water jugs happening right now at Lowe's. Yeti water bottles, ramblers, mugs, cups and tumblers have consistently ranked among the highest when it...
CNET
Michael Kors Labor Day Sale Knocks an Extra 25% Off Already Discounted Purses and More
A nice handbag on your shoulder can make you feel like a million bucks while tying together a well-curated outfit. While there are a lot of great brands out there with nice bags and accessories, one of my favorite brands to shop at is Michael Kors. From now until Sept. 5, the company is having a Labor Day sale where you can get an extra 25% off all sale items with the coupon code LDW25.
CNET
Walmart's Labor Day Sale Brings Huge Discounts to Thousands of Items
Walmart is known for offering products at affordable prices and many stores are now super centers offering fresh produce as well. With Labor Day coming up, Walmart is hopping the train on Labor Day sales with special rollbacks on thousands of items. Get 40% off floorcare, 60% off fashion items,...
CNET
Sephora Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Beauty Products Now
You didn't think Sephora would skip Labor Day sales, did you? One of my favorite beauty retailers, Sephora, is kicking off its Labor Day sale with up to 50% off beauty must-haves from skin care to makeup through Sept. 5. And when you use the code FREESHIP, everything you buy will be shipped for free.
CNET
Take 20% Off at Snibbs During Its Sitewide Labor Day Weekend Sale
Pain in your feet is no way to live. As someone who walks almost everywhere, I know a thing or two about sore and aching feet. Without the right support, you'll be in pain in a matter of minutes. Plus, if you're someone who works in a position where you're always on your feet, for example, in retail, getting shoes that have built-in comfort is a must. Instead of checking out traditional shoe retailers, take a look at Snibbs, a shoe brand I wear every day.
CNET
Brumate's Labor Day Sale Offers a Rare Chance to Save 20% on Its Top Sellers
On a hot day there's nothing better than a nice cold drink, but keeping that drink cold once you open it can be a struggle. Whether you're indulging in a nice sparkling water, seltzer, beer or mixed drink, odds are you want it to stay chilly from the first to the last sip, right? That's where a Brumate becomes your best friend. Right now you can save 20% on several of the company's bestselling cups and coolers when you use coupon code LDW20 at checkout.
CNET
Prime Students Can Snag 3 Months of Audible Premium Plus for Free
There are a ton of perks with being a Prime Student member. Not only do you get all of the regular Prime benefits like free two-day shipping, Prime Video streaming and exclusive discounts at half the price of regular price, but you can also snag a three-month trial of Audible Premium Plus for free right now. Usually $15 per month, that's a $45 value, though you'll only be able to score the deal if you're currently signed up as a Prime Student, so be sure to do that first.
