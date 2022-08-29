There are lots of little things you can do in an Instagram story. You can encourage folks to ask you questions, add music to events in your life, or even set up cute little quizzes for your followers to try for themselves. Less than a year ago, Instagram also added the "Add Yours" feature as an option for your stories. People all over the world can use the button to contribute to an ongoing story and be part of a conversation!

