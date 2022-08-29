Read full article on original website
Police seeking suspect in Milwaukee homicide and fire
Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect in the quadruple shooting and fire that left an elderly woman dead near 22nd and Clarke on Aug. 24.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 killed in Milwaukee during planned gun robbery, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Russell McDade, 19, of Milwaukee faces two counts of felony murder after two men ended up dead on Saturday, Aug. 27 after prosecutors say McDade and three others planned a gun robbery. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the area near 40th and Silver Spring around...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; man, woman wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that wounded a man and woman on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Just after 3 p.m., police were called to the area near 13th and Galena in Milwaukee. This, after a 38-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Groeling and Teutonia shooting; man seriously wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1 near Groeling and Teutonia. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He is in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to...
CBS 58
Teen shot dead in Brown Deer, DOJ helping investigate
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway in Brown Deer after a teen was found dead inside his home near N. 62nd and Tower Thursday, Sept. 1. Family identified the victim as 18-year-old Marion Brown. He died of an apparent gunshot wound, his great aunt Rose Cleary confirmed to CBS 58.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 3-year-old boy shot, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 3-year-old boy was shot in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 1 near 95th and Thurston. A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was arrested. Police responded around 9:30 p.m. A firearm was recovered, according to MPD. Police said the victim is expected to survive. The 16-year-old is expected to face charges.
theperrynews.com
Perry woman allegedly strangles Milwaukee man
A Perry woman was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 14 incident in a Perry barroom in which she allegedly strangled a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Megan Liann Hudnell, 30, of 2104 Third St., Perry, was charged with assault. According to court records, officers...
CBS 58
'Our family lost a loving gem': Mother of Nikia Rogers speaks out as police search for her suspected killer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The mother of Nikia Rogers, a 36-year-old woman found dead during a house fire last week, is speaking out for the first time. The suspect was Rogers' boyfriend, Ernest Terrell Blakney. A warrant has been issued for Blakney's arrest. Authorities say he may be driving a...
5 injured in crash at Teutonia and Mill, 1 person ejected
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us one person was ejected from the vehicle and one person was brought to Children's Hospital.
WISN
Exclusive: 85-year-old man shot multiple times, loses wife
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police continue to search for the shooter who gunned down family and friends on a Milwaukee porch last week, one of the men injured is speaking exclusively with 12 News. Ivory Mallory, 85, has been in the hospital for the last seven days, ever since...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on the run, accused of killing girlfriend & using lighter fluid to conceal murder
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire department in Wisconsin found a homicide victim while trying to put out a house fire, and now police are trying to find the man responsible. The Milwaukee Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a man that is wanted for a homicide that happened on August 25 around 4:30 a.m. Both the Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments responded to the 3700 block of North 83rd Street for a house fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Hadley pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man speeding away from police crashed through two backyards near 55th and Chambers before the chase finally came to an end near Teutonia and Center. Police said they had to use stop sticks to get the driver, a Milwaukee man, 27, to stop. The chase began...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing teen found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe Wednesday evening, Aug. 31. There were concerns after Veronica Tirado-Vallejo, who suffers from medical condition, was reported to have been last seen Wednesday morning on Sanctuary Drive in Milwaukee. Again, she has been found safe. Thank you for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3 Milwaukee shootings, 1 fatal
Milwaukee police responded to three shootings Sunday night and early Monday; one of them fatal. One person is in custody in connection with the shooting that killed a 49-year-old man near 40th and Florist Sunday night.
Criminals finding ways to override wheel locks, MPD shares how to stop them
Anyone with a Kia from the years 2011 to 2021 or Hyundai from the years 2015 to 2021 are most vulnerable.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
3rd and Greenfield shooting; Milwaukee man wounded following argument
MILWAUKEE - An argument triggered gunfire near 3rd and Greenfield in Milwaukee on Sunday evening, Aug. 28, police say. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment – he is in critical condition. Milwaukee police say they are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; resident trapped on balcony
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 13th Street and Bluff Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a house fire. A male stated his house was on fire and he couldn’t get out and was waiting on his second floor balcony. Upon arrival, two...
Three people shot during 'large disturbance' at a bar in Racine
The Racine Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened outside a bar early Sunday morning.
