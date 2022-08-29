Read full article on original website
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
Watch J Balvin and Ryan Castro Perform “Nivel de Perreo” at VMAs 2022
J Balvin took the stage with Ryan Castro tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to perform the song “Nivel de Perreo.” The performance marked the single’s television world premiere and it featured a giant twerking AR dancer. It’s also Balvin’s first performance at the VMAs since 2019, when he joined Bad Bunny to play the song “Que Pretendes” from their collaborative album Oasis. Watch it happen below.
6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Bitchin Bajas, Pi’erre Bourne, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Bitchin Bajas, Pi’erre Bourne, Mo Troper, SSWAN, Bill Orcutt, and Lou Turner. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Gorillaz Announce Album, Share New Song Featuring Tame Impala: Listen
Gorillaz have announced their new album: Cracker Island is out February 24, 2023, via Parlophone. The record includes the new song “New Gold,” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Check it out below. Thundercat features on the Cracker Island title track. Additional guests on the album include Bad...
Freddie Gibbs Announces New Album $oul $old $eperately, Shares Video for New Song: Watch
Freddie Gibbs has announced a new album. It’s called $oul $old $eperately, and it marks the rapper’s major label debut. The new LP is out September 30 via Warner. Today, Gibbs has released lead single “Too Much” featuring Memphis MC Moneybagg Yo, which arrives with a flashy music video. Watch Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo clean up at the casino in the clip below, and scroll down for the LP artwork.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Cakes da Killa Announces New Album Svengali, Shares Video for Title Track: Watch
Cakes da Killa has announced his next album, Svengali. The new LP from the New Jersey hip-hop/house MC arrives October 28 via Young Art. Today, Cakes has shared the title track along with a stark black-and-white video. Watch it below, and scroll down for the LP artwork and tracklist. “Svengali”...
Listen to Big Homie Dre Cash’s “Waiting 4 Industry”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Big Homie Dre Cash’s use of Auto-Tune has so much feeling to it that he could make empty nothings sound deep. That is sort of what is happening on “Waiting 4 Industry”: his words are likely off the top but they feel like they’re from the soul. The coos in the background are heart-wrenching, and in the verses he hardly sings, instead just talking while the Auto-Tune is turned up to the max like he’s too exhausted to do anything more. The gloomy mood is emphasized by the melodramatic piano beat and the cover art of him standing in the rain.
Arctic Monkeys Share Video for New Song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”: Watch
Arctic Monkeys have shared a video for their new song “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.” The lead single and opening track from their forthcoming LP The Car is the band’s first new music in four years. Check out the lo-fi video—directed by Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner—below.
Mount Kimbie Share New Songs Featuring Slowthai, Danny Brown, More: Listen
Mount Kimbie, the electronic duo of Dominic Maker and Kai Campos, are back with new music. They’ve announced two double A-side singles titled MK 3.5. It includes the songs “In Your Yyes” featuring Slowthai and Danny Brown, “A Deities Encore” with Liv.e, “Q,” and “Quartz.” Listen to them below.
Emeralds Announce Reissue of Solar Bridge, Share Unreleased Song: Listen
Emeralds—the Ohio trio of John Elliott, Steve Hauschildt, and Mark McGuire—have announced a reissue of their 2008 debut Solar Bridge. The re-release arrives September 30 via Ghostly International. Today, Emeralds have shared the previously unreleased single “Photosphere” as a digital exclusive. Listen to that below. The...
“Midnight Legend” [ft. Mykki Blanco]
Special Interest’s 2020 song “Disco III” was a blast of industrial punk led by frontperson Alli Logout’s screams; on “Midnight Legend,” they actually deliver on disco. The lead single of the New Orleans band’s upcoming album Endure simultaneously pays homage to the club and cautions against its dangers. Think of it as the yin to Renaissance’s yang: If Beyoncé is perched in the velvet-lined booth of Studio 54, then Special Interest are dancing in the alley outside, writhing as lamp light reflects off trash cans and shattered bottles.
Music for Four Guitars
Bill Orcutt’s career has been as winding as his approach to the guitar. Formerly of the Miami noise group Harry Pussy, he has played free improv with musicians like percussionist Chris Corsano, recorded a string of solo guitar records, and even coded open-source software. On Music for Four Guitars, he takes another new direction. It’s a rigidly structured quartet for multitracked electric guitars that weaves tiny rhythmic phrases into expansive tapestries, drawing on the tenets of early minimalism and New York guitar groups like Glenn Branca Ensemble, and adding bluesy riffs and taut, distorted tones to the mix.
NOFX Announce 2023 Breakup: “It’s Been an Amazing Run”
NOFX—the Los Angeles skate punk band currently made up of Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett, Eric Melvin, Erik “Smelly” Sandin, and Aaron “El Hefe” Abeyta—are officially breaking up in 2023, Rolling Stone reports. Burkett indirectly announced the news on Instagram, where he replied...
Plains (Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson) Share Video for New Song “Abilene”: Watch
Plains (the duo of Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield) have shared a video for their new song “Abilene,” featuring Adriene Mishler of Yoga With Adriene fame. It’s the second single from Plains’ debut LP I Walked With You a Ways. Check out the video below.
YOGA・
Watch Bad Bunny Perform From Yankee Stadium at VMAs 2022
Bad Bunny performed his song “Tití Me Preguntó” for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (August 28). While the official VMAs ceremony occurred at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the Puerto Rican rapper performed via livestream from Yankee Stadium as part of his two-night World’s Hottest Tour stop in New York. The stage was decked out with palm trees and dancers, and Bad Bunny gave an acceptance speech in Spanish after being gifted his Artist of the Year trophy immediately afterward. Watch his performance and acceptance speech below.
VMAs 2022 Performers List: See the Full Lineup Here
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards air tonight, August 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The show takes place in front of a live audience at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. As always, there are going to be a ton of performances during the broadcast. Among the 2022 performers are Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Måneskin, J Balvin, Anitta, and more. Check out the full list of performers for the pre-show and main ceremony below. Find out how to watch and stream the 2022 VMAs here.
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn Announce New Album Pigments, Share New Songs: Listen
Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn have announced a new collaborative album called Pigments, sharing the four songs of its first movement: “Coral,” “Sandstone,” “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” The full-length is due out October 21 via Merge. Check out the video for “Vantablack”—Richard’s directorial debut—below.
