Big Homie Dre Cash's use of Auto-Tune has so much feeling to it that he could make empty nothings sound deep. That is sort of what is happening on "Waiting 4 Industry": his words are likely off the top but they feel like they're from the soul. The coos in the background are heart-wrenching, and in the verses he hardly sings, instead just talking while the Auto-Tune is turned up to the max like he's too exhausted to do anything more. The gloomy mood is emphasized by the melodramatic piano beat and the cover art of him standing in the rain.

