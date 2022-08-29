ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Another threat leads to action against Columbia County student

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Columbia County schools have been on alert this week due to threats. The Columbia County School System said Wednesday that after school hours in Tuesday evening, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contacted Greenbrier Middle School administrators and district police about text messages from a student threatening to do harm against another student at school.
McDuffie County school leaders explain new safety efforts

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old was shot last week in Thomson on Second Street. The next day, Thomson High School added a new policy at football games: Anyone under 16 must be with an adult, and students must be in their seats unless heading to the restroom or the concession stand.
School Threats Continue in Columbia County

For the second day in a row, a Columbia County student was charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts and removed from school. A Greenbrier Middle School student was charged today in connection with text messages threatening harm against another student at school. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office made school district...
Columbia County School Crossing Guard Hit

A crossing guard was hit by a vehicle early this morning on Appling-Harlem Highway near Harlem Middle School in Columbia County. The sheriff’s office says Rafael Vega was directing traffic in front of the school about 6:50 a.m. when a southbound vehicle failed to stop. Vega was hit and...
Annual Aiken's Makin turns 46 this year!

Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals talk about how to keep Augusta clean. Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. We have the details of the incident. Plus, more local schools are on alert due to threats of violence this week. What are schools doing to stop this? Here are your top headlines.
From Aiken to Wrens and in between, leaders fear for kids’ safety

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In CSRA communities large and small, officials continue to send out alerts as concerns are raised for kids’ safety both in and out of school. On Monday morning, several members of the public were alarmed when they saw a large law enforcement presence at Tutt Middle School.
Fantastic Fall Events in Thomson-McDuffie County, Georgia

Colorful leaves and comfortable weather are natural invitations to visit Thomson-McDuffie County, Georgia, during the fall season, but four genuinely fun rain-or-shine festivals add more compelling reasons to get a visit on your calendar. From bucking broncos to rolling fields, live musical entertainment to traditional ceremony, come experience the season...
Richmond County deputies cancel search for missing man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - UPDATE: Richmond County deputies say Tony O. Mitcham has been found. Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Tony O. Mitcham is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 115...
Greenbrier Middle School student charged with terroristic threats

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One Columbia County student has removed from school campus after sending text messages threatening to harm another student. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbrier Middle administrators and Columbia County School District Police were contacted after hours in regards to text messages that were sent from one student threatening […]
Arrest made in 2019 Richmond County Murder case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a murder investigation. On August 31st, investigators located and arrested 40-year old Venus Latrice Shelton of Augusta, GA. She was charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, in reference to the murder of 32-year-old Rommie […]
Body recovered in vicinity of Lake Thurmond in McCormick Co identified, homicide investigation underway

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A body has been recovered in the vicinity of Lake Thurmond, and investigators are saying they are now investigating a homicide after SLED was requested Wednesday afternoon by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office. Faye Leverette Puckett, the McCormick County Coroner, has confirmed that she is investigating. Puckett confirms that the […]
