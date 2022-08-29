Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia says gas pipeline suspended indefinitely; G7 nations agree price cap for Russian oil – live
State-owned Gazprom announces NordStream 1 pipeline to stay out of action citing turbine engine damage after EU announces upper limit on oil prices
EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's top executive said Friday that the bloc's electricity market “is no longer operating” amid the Ukraine war, and proposed a price cap on Russian pipeline gas. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine...
G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'
G7 industrialised powers vowed Friday to move urgently towards implementing a price cap on Russian oil imports in a bid to cut off a major source of funding for Moscow's war in Ukraine. The aim of the price cap on oil exports was to "stop an important source of financing for the war of aggression and contain the rise in global energy prices", he added.
Russia warns US off sending long-range weapons to Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat sternly warned Washington Friday against supplying long-range weapons to Ukraine, noting that the U.S. is balancing on the edge of direct involvement in the conflict. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also pointed to the country's military doctrine that envisages the use of...
Satellite image: Israel attack damaged Syrian airport runway
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Israeli attack targeting a Syrian airport tore a hole in the runway and also damaged a structure close to the military side of the airfield, satellite photos analyzed Friday by The Associated Press showed.
Ukraine Steps Up Strikes in the South
KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military continued to pound targets across southern Ukraine on Tuesday as it sought to disrupt Russian supply lines, degrade Russia’s combat capabilities and isolate Russian forces, part of what analysts said could be the beginnings of a broad and coordinated counteroffensive. The military...
Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies
BEIRUT (AP) — Forty years since Hezbollah was founded at the height of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the group has morphed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. The Iranian-armed and funded Hezbollah, which has marked the...
