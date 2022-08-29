Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Ballet Under the Stars Returns to Goodyear
Experience the beauty and elegance of ballet at the 10th anniversary of Ballet Under the Stars at the Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater on September 11. This free and family-friendly event will treat spectators to the amazing performances from Ballet Arizona as they dance amongst a truly beautiful backdrop. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and leave the tie and high heels at home as you enjoy the show under the stars in a casual and inclusive environment.
northcentralnews.net
Willow opens sales in North Central
In August, a new luxury community announced that it opened sales in North Central Phoenix. Willow, built by Camelot Homes and located on 15th Ave. just south of Northern Ave., is a private gated community with 14 home sites situated on quarter-acre lots. The single-level floor plans range from 3,100-4,100 square feet with 3–5 bedrooms and 3.5–5.5 baths. Pricing starts at $1,499,900.
azbigmedia.com
12 places to eat on Labor Day this year
If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
arcadianews.com
What's Happening, Arcadia? September 2022
Three businesses will soon make the former Pet Club building on the southwest corner of 36th St. and Indian School their new home. Arcadia Tennis, Local Board Real Estate, and Look Lab (a skin/Botox company) will tentatively be opening their doors in November. Stay tuned for updates. Antique Gatherings, once...
azbigmedia.com
Hatteras Sky breaks ground on Saiya in Downtown Phoenix
Real estate development firm Hatteras Sky along with capital partner Bridge Investment Group broke ground earlier this month on a 23-story mixed-use high-rise apartment project located at First Avenue and West McKinley Street, in the heart of downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row neighborhood. Located only a 4-minute walk from the Central Avenue Valley METRO Light Rail station, the new project, named Saiya, will feature 389 multifamily residential units and 12,550 square feet of street-level retail, including the preservation of the historic McKinley Medical Office building.
Phoenix New Times
Your Guide to Metro Phoenix's Food and Drink Events Happening This September
We've reached the beginning of the month again, so here's a brand new list of food and drink events to fill the calendar. Like cake? There's an event for that. How about garlic? We have that too, plus a shrimp boil, green chile festival, mescal pairing dinner, and more. Here's where to eat, drink, and be merry in metro Phoenix this September.
Phoenix New Times
These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
While some spots are now part of the Valley's history, many of the restaurant closings in metro Phoenix this month occurred so businesses could move or evolve. Fans can take a breath of relief, as their favorite pie shop just moved a couple blocks, or as their local pizzeria will only remain closed as it evolves into a better version of its former self.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture
The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
azbex.com
82 BTR Units Planned in Peoria
The Peoria City Council has approved a requested rezoning and general plan amendment from Xanadu Investments, LLC to develop an 82-unit Build-to-Rent community on 10.3 acres near Happy Valley Road and 107th Avenue. The site is located in the Tierra Del Rio Planned Area Development. The proposal calls for single-story...
fabulousarizona.com
Perspire Sauna Studio Opens in Scottsdale
Perspire Sauna Studio has opened its latest spot in Scottsdale, marking the second location in the franchise to open in Arizona. The new site provides visitors with the science-backed health benefits of red light therapy in a cost-effective session. After a successful grand opening, the fast-growing sauna experience has made...
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Arizona
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Semi-Annual Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market Returns to Scottsdale
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will return to Scottsdale’s WestWorld September 16–18, bringing shoppers a three-day shopping experience reputable for its high-quality vendors that sell one-of-a-kind items and inspiring design. The semi-annual event will feature food trucks and live music, two full days of general admission shopping,...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Scottsdale vs. Paradise Valley
It was a new story but precious few are aware of the import. The upscale Hermes brand will be opening a new store at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Well, Scottsdale Fashion Square has been engaged in a silent war for years to prevent momentum for the long-planned but long languishing Palmeraie shopping complex envisioned next to the Ritz-Carlton in Paradise Valley.
AZFamily
Circle K offering 40 cent gas discount Thursday at select locations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Circle K convenience store chain will be offering 40 cents off each gallon of gas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday for Circle K Fuel Day. More than 3,600 Circle K locations will be participating to help folks fill up before Labor Day weekend.
azbigmedia.com
The Americano debuts first-ever ‘Bougie Brunch’
The Americano in north Scottsdale has quickly become one of the city’s most coveted dinner hotspots under the direction of James Beard Award-Winning Chef Scott Conant and starting this weekend, the Italian-inspired steakhouse is debuting “Bougie Brunch” every Sunday laced with glamour, chic eats and inventive cocktails.
Tempe will enforce trespassing ban at Salt River. People living there are asking why now?
TEMPE, Ariz. — In a couple of days, Crystal will be without a home again. For the last seven years, a tent sitting on the riverbed east of Tempe Town Lake has been her home. “I'm comfortable here,” Crystal said. "It’s a community, we all know each other down here.”
New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
azbex.com
Master-planned Development Proposed in Gila Bend
While we usually think of master-planned developments as coming in or around high-traffic growth areas, a proposal in the small town of Gila Bend in southwestern Maricopa County shows no area is immune to growth and development around the state. DG AZ Investments has requested a minor general plan amendment...
phoenixwithkids.net
Hidden Lake in Buckeye
Take the family to Hidden Lake in Buckeye this summer and enjoy the super cool inflatable obstacle course on the lake!. We spent 4 hours enjoying the sunshine and water at this tucked-away West Valley lake. Privately opened but open to the public, Hidden Lake offers kayak and paddleboard rentals, a small but extensive bar menu, and a fun summer addition of a water playground for kids and adults. The kids loved this the most, from the slippery stairs and slide to the trampoline and plenty of space to give your best ninja kicks as you jump in.
Residents near Perry Park feel like they’re trapped in a 'bureaucratic cycle'
The city doesn't have enough shelter space to meet the needs of a growing unsheltered population. A tarp, propped up by shopping carts, provides some respite from the triple-digit temperatures. It's a haven of sorts in a hell Lorraine never imagined. “It’s scary,” Lorraine shared. “By myself out here I...
