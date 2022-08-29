Experience the beauty and elegance of ballet at the 10th anniversary of Ballet Under the Stars at the Estrella Lakeside Amphitheater on September 11. This free and family-friendly event will treat spectators to the amazing performances from Ballet Arizona as they dance amongst a truly beautiful backdrop. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and leave the tie and high heels at home as you enjoy the show under the stars in a casual and inclusive environment.

