ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mccoy, WI

Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMc5J_0hZg5Cpx00

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night.

Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.

Further investigation revealed there was never a threat to the fort or its personnel, officials said. The lockdown was lifted at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

No other information is available at this time, according to a Fort McCoy’s statement.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Street temporarily reopens for UWL move-in

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse Street is back open–at least temporarily. The street will be open through the weekend while UWL students move to campus. Crews have finished work on the stretch from West to East Avenue. After Labor Day, the street will close gain so crews can work on the road between East and Hillview Avenues. The project...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Life-threatening injury in moped & truck crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person suffers life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a moped and a truck in Jackson County. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31 on on County Highway C, near Black River Falls. According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol,...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mccoy, WI
Fort Mccoy, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

One injured in head-on crash near Viola, driver fell asleep at the wheel

VIOLA, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured following a head-on crash south of Viola, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says. After 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities say 19-year-old Evan Welsh fell asleep at the wheel traveling north on State Highway 131. According to law enforcement, he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Stacy Dresma. Dresma was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
VIOLA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Asst. State Superintendent meets nutrition team at Holmen School District

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — The School District of Holmen is celebrating its first day back with a visit from the assistant state superintendent. Tricia Collins met with Holmen’s nutrition team at Prairie View Elementary to learn about their day-to-day work routine. Employees say Collins was impressed by the district’s efforts to provide students with fresh food. “They were very impressed...
HOLMEN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Jury finds Thomas Aspseter guilty on all five counts

MONROE CO. (WKBT) – On Thursday, a jury found 38-year-old Thomas Aspseter, a Sparta man who killed his step-grandfather and severely injured two others with an axe, guilty on all five counts. The jury convicted Aspseter on one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon....
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Holmen school district launches referendum informational website

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — The School District of Holmen launched a new website regarding two referenda on the November 8 ballot. The website, Holmen.ReferendumFacts.org, provides detailed information on the plan, costs to taxpayers and FAQ of both referenda. Holmen is asking for an annual $650,000 operational referendum and a $74.75 million facilities referendum. Both referenda address significant needs that cannot be addressed through the annual budget, the district says.
HOLMEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy