Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night.

Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.

Further investigation revealed there was never a threat to the fort or its personnel, officials said. The lockdown was lifted at 2:30 a.m. Monday.

No other information is available at this time, according to a Fort McCoy’s statement.

