Brad Carlson is making another run to represent Ward 7 on Springfield City Council

Brad Carlson, a Capital Township trustee, will make another run for Ward 7 alderman in 2023.

Carlson, a policy analyst with the issues staff of the Illinois Senate Republicans, is the first announced candidate in the ward for Springfield City Council. He lost a 2019 bid to Alderman Joe McMenamin, who is completing his third full term, the maximum allowed. McMenamin captured 59% of the vote.

Carlson, 56, was reelected to the Capital Township board in 2021.

Carlson served as Sangamon County deputy clerk under Joe Aiello, who is now the county treasurer. Carlson is the former chief of staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Ward 7 is on the southwest side of Springfield, stretching from the MacArthur Boulevard corridor on the east side to Route 4 and White Oaks Mall on the west side.

"It's about service and service to the community," said Carlson about why he jumped into the race. "I've been (in Springfield) essentially my whole adult life trying to help and serve the residents of Springfield in different capacities at the federal level, the county level and at the township level.

"I want to be that voice for Ward 7 at the horseshoe (come next spring)."

Carlson said one of his top priorities would be making sure current infrastructure projects in Ward 7 are completed. He said he would be directly accessible to constituents.

A native of Roanoke, Illinois, Carlson has a bachelor of science degree in economics and political science from Illinois State University. He and his wife, Deana, a nurse, have two adult children.

Carlson was backed by the Sangamon County GOP in his 2019 run, though city elections are nonpartisan.

McMenamin, an attorney, has served three terms in Ward 7.

The filing period is Nov. 21-28. If there are more than four candidates for a single office, a primary will be held Feb. 28 in advance of the April 4 consolidated general election.

