Macomb, IL

Bombers win opener in dominant fashion Friday in Macomb

By Devon Greene
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sveun_0hZg55k700

MACOMB — The Macomb Bomber football team took a dominant 36-6 victory in its season opener on Friday night at home against the Rushville/Industry Rockets.

Macomb head coach Tanner Horrell applauded the effort his defense showed in the season opening rematch.

“Holding that team to 6 points is very impressive,” Horrell said. “We came out ready to hit, and we executed.”

In the last matchup, the Rockets ran for 271 yards on the Macomb defense, but they were held to 193 yards on the ground this time around. Rushville’s only touchdown came in the second quarter on a 3-yard rushing touchdown from senior fullback Afton Clark. Horrell credits that improvement to better understanding from his defense.

“We had a better understanding of our assignments,” Horrell said. “We were flying around and tackling. We brought some heat there, and we hit them low, that was a big change.”

The Bomber defense was also able to force two turnovers, including a 42-yard interception from sophomore free safety Braden Holthaus that led to Macomb’s first touchdown of the season, a 37-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Jack Duncan to junior wide receiver J.T. Jeter.

Macomb’s offense opened the season with a bang and produced multiple big plays. Jeter’s 37-yard touchdown was just one of three touchdowns of 30 yards or more from the Macomb offense. The longest touchdown came on a 56-yard shuffle pass from Duncan to junior wide receiver Jayden Jones that gave Macomb an early 16-0 lead in the first quarter that proved too much to overcome for the Rockets.

“We have the capabilities of scoring on every play we run,” Horrell said. “We have weapons and we like to use them. We have a lot of playmakers out there.”

One of those playmakers was senior running back Max Ryner who ran for 109 yards on 14 carries. He scored twice, once in the third quarter on a one-yard run that gave Macomb a 24-6 lead and again in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard run that pushed the lead to 30-6.

“We’ve been looking for this Max since his freshman year,” Horrell said. “He’s battled injuries the last two seasons. He’s healthy now and he runs hard, he’s a tank once he gets going.”

The Bombers now look ahead to a matchup on the road against the Astoria Rebels who similarly had a dominant 38-6 victory over the Hamilton/Warsaw Titans on Friday. The last time these two teams met, the Bombers shut out the Rebels, walking away with a 44-0 win at home.

