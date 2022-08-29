Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

Pixabay

#55. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $24,500

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#54. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $26,060

– #352 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 20,380



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

Education Images // Getty Images

#53. Substitute teachers, short-term

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $26,700

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,840



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#52. Tutors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– #263 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,430



National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#51. Preschool teachers, except special education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,100

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

Unsplash

#50. Library technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $35,250

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Self-enrichment teachers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $38,060

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,920



National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

StockphotoVideo // Shutterstock

#48. Museum technicians and conservators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $48,150

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,030

– Employment: 10,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $55,060

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#46. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $55,160

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 9,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#45. Architecture teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $55,700

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,600

– Employment: 5,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,550)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,180)

Monica Volpin // pixabay

#44. Library science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,860

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,850

– Employment: 4,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($154,890)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($104,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,320)

Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#43. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,660

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,790



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#42. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $60,900

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 36,420



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#41. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– #188 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,990



National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

Martynova Anna // Shutterstock

#40. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,170

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,410

– Employment: 11,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($139,720)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#39. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,260

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,550



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

Canva

#38. Special education teachers, middle school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $61,690

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,150



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons

#37. History teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,450

– #88 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)

Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#36. Special education teachers, secondary school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,490

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,320



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

B Brown // Shutterstock

#35. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $62,640

– #193 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 28,130



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#34. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $63,060

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,820



National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)

industryviews // Shutterstock

#33. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $64,110

– #119 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#32. Librarians and media collections specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $64,220

– #97 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,800



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

Marcwathieu // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Curators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $64,430

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– Employment: 11,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#30. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $65,150

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)

Shane Global // flickr

#29. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,290

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– Employment: 19,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)

COD Newsroom // Flickr

#28. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,450

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)

Kenny Holston // flickr

#27. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $68,810

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,080

– Employment: 13,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)

University of the Fraser Valley // flickr

#26. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,170

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

Fabrice Florin // flickr

#25. Education teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,740

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)

Florida Fish and Wildlife // flickr

#24. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,140

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,730

– Employment: 13,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)

Mark Warner // Flickr

#22 (tie). Social work teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,480

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $77,650

– Employment: 12,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($112,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,460)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($96,040)

Jeff Reed // flickr

#22 (tie). Archivists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,480

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,880

– Employment: 6,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#21. Instructional coordinators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,040

– #127 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,860



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#20. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,160

– #65 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340



National

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– Employment: 27,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)

industryviews // Shutterstock

#19. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $73,090

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,880



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $76,640

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220



National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

Tulane Public Relations // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $78,480

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,850

– Employment: 12,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)

Fae // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $80,480

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#15. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $81,600

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $83,420

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– Employment: 14,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)

uroburos // pixabay

#13. Geography teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $85,000

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $88,150

– Employment: 3,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,120)

Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#12. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,870

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300



National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)

I. Noyan Yilmaz // // Shutterstock

#11. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $89,930

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $92,210

– Employment: 5,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($133,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($126,820)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($120,840)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#10. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,140

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 610



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#9. Business teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $90,850

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,480



National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#8. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $91,530

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,840

– Employment: 10,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Agricultural sciences teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $92,290

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,520

– Employment: 8,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,040)

— Fort Collins, CO ($114,930)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($105,250)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $92,900

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,480

– Employment: 12,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $96,540

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $102,110

– Employment: 5,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,530)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($128,760)

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#4. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $111,330

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $124,090

– Employment: 11,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#3. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $111,940

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

NNSA // Flickr

#2. Law teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $126,450

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $130,820

– Employment: 14,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($165,990)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,750)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($152,190)

Canva

#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Annual mean salary: $172,760

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

