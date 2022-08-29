ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Dallas

By Stacker
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

Pixabay

#55. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $24,500
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040

National
– Annual mean salary: $41,170
– Employment: 121,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqNpo_0hZg525w00

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#54. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $26,060
– #352 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 20,380

National
– Annual mean salary: $31,760
– Employment: 1,187,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07UmXf_0hZg525w00

Education Images // Getty Images

#53. Substitute teachers, short-term

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $26,700
– #326 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,840

National
– Annual mean salary: $38,410
– Employment: 374,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
— Appleton, WI ($63,310)
— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Npr5_0hZg525w00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#52. Tutors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $32,250
– #263 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,430

National
– Annual mean salary: $41,780
– Employment: 147,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)
— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0hZg525w00

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#51. Preschool teachers, except special education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $35,100
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,160

National
– Annual mean salary: $36,460
– Employment: 391,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)
— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

Unsplash

#50. Library technicians

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $35,250
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 930

National
– Annual mean salary: $39,070
– Employment: 73,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)
— Napa, CA ($57,890) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYMeb_0hZg525w00

Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Self-enrichment teachers

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $38,060
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,920

National
– Annual mean salary: $49,230
– Employment: 216,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)
— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWeXH_0hZg525w00

StockphotoVideo // Shutterstock

#48. Museum technicians and conservators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $48,150
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150

National
– Annual mean salary: $52,030
– Employment: 10,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yGoSY_0hZg525w00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#47. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,060
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290

National
– Annual mean salary: $60,650
– Employment: 38,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQVSK_0hZg525w00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#46. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,160
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190

National
– Annual mean salary: $91,680
– Employment: 9,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#45. Architecture teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,700
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,600
– Employment: 5,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,970)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,550)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,180) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bznC0_0hZg525w00

Monica Volpin // pixabay

#44. Library science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,860
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $80,850
– Employment: 4,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($154,890)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($104,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,320) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kG2gc_0hZg525w00

Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#43. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $60,660
– #139 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,790

National
– Annual mean salary: $64,490
– Employment: 120,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)
— Kingston, NY ($92,160)
— Salinas, CA ($90,490) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22kGeU_0hZg525w00

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#42. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $60,900
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 36,420

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– Employment: 1,329,280
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
— Salinas, CA ($91,280) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwplS_0hZg525w00

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#41. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,990

National
– Annual mean salary: $66,880
– Employment: 592,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

Martynova Anna // Shutterstock

#40. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,170
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430

National
– Annual mean salary: $69,410
– Employment: 11,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($139,720)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yTvmY_0hZg525w00

DGLimages // Shutterstock

#39. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,260
– #159 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,550

National
– Annual mean salary: $67,090
– Employment: 187,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($102,210)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)
— Chico, CA ($88,430) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrbcD_0hZg525w00

Canva

#38. Special education teachers, middle school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $61,690
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,150

National
– Annual mean salary: $68,860
– Employment: 79,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBzL1_0hZg525w00

Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons

#37. History teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,450
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530

National
– Annual mean salary: $86,460
– Employment: 18,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fT6F6_0hZg525w00

Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#36. Special education teachers, secondary school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,490
– #151 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,320

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– Employment: 145,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

B Brown // Shutterstock

#35. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $62,640
– #193 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 28,130

National
– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqsJd_0hZg525w00

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#34. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $63,060
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,820

National
– Annual mean salary: $86,240
– Employment: 94,720
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l1iGI_0hZg525w00

industryviews // Shutterstock

#33. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $64,110
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,960

National
– Annual mean salary: $68,960
– Employment: 84,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3qtu_0hZg525w00

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#32. Librarians and media collections specialists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $64,220
– #97 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,800

National
– Annual mean salary: $64,180
– Employment: 127,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CurO0_0hZg525w00

Marcwathieu // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Curators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $64,430
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110

National
– Annual mean salary: $63,880
– Employment: 11,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#30. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $65,150
– #134 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,020

National
– Annual mean salary: $87,980
– Employment: 44,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9crP_0hZg525w00

Shane Global // flickr

#29. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $67,290
– #63 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310

National
– Annual mean salary: $82,990
– Employment: 19,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ecdha_0hZg525w00

COD Newsroom // Flickr

#28. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $68,450
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840

National
– Annual mean salary: $82,680
– Employment: 58,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BMNW_0hZg525w00

Kenny Holston // flickr

#27. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $68,810
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260

National
– Annual mean salary: $79,080
– Employment: 13,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TkBZ_0hZg525w00

University of the Fraser Valley // flickr

#26. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $69,170
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380

National
– Annual mean salary: $88,260
– Employment: 20,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)

Fabrice Florin // flickr

#25. Education teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $70,740
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590

National
– Annual mean salary: $76,990
– Employment: 58,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QN9Zm_0hZg525w00

Florida Fish and Wildlife // flickr

#24. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,140
– #34 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $81,730
– Employment: 13,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XckAs_0hZg525w00

Mark Warner // Flickr

#22 (tie). Social work teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,480
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $77,650
– Employment: 12,280
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($112,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($106,460)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($96,040) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7ANI_0hZg525w00

Jeff Reed // flickr

#22 (tie). Archivists

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,480
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available

National
– Annual mean salary: $61,880
– Employment: 6,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7I0V_0hZg525w00

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#21. Instructional coordinators

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,040
– #127 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,860

National
– Annual mean salary: $70,560
– Employment: 184,740
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salem, OR ($93,890)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#20. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,160
– #65 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340

National
– Annual mean salary: $84,580
– Employment: 27,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYU1i_0hZg525w00

industryviews // Shutterstock

#19. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $73,090
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,880

National
– Annual mean salary: $63,130
– Employment: 105,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQmKS_0hZg525w00

Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $76,640
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220

National
– Annual mean salary: $82,040
– Employment: 68,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)
— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g05kt_0hZg525w00

Tulane Public Relations // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $78,480
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140

National
– Annual mean salary: $87,850
– Employment: 12,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgGK1_0hZg525w00

Fae // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $80,480
– #85 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530

National
– Annual mean salary: $88,390
– Employment: 36,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)
— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#15. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $81,600
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 680

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,710
– Employment: 47,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuL9h_0hZg525w00

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $83,420
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310

National
– Annual mean salary: $98,980
– Employment: 14,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uMPMM_0hZg525w00

uroburos // pixabay

#13. Geography teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $85,000
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60

National
– Annual mean salary: $88,150
– Employment: 3,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,200)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,120) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJujp_0hZg525w00

Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#12. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $88,870
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300

National
– Annual mean salary: $94,060
– Employment: 20,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rlpjj_0hZg525w00

I. Noyan Yilmaz // // Shutterstock

#11. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $89,930
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $92,210
– Employment: 5,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($133,560)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($126,820)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($120,840)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#10. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,140
– #67 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 610

National
– Annual mean salary: $89,610
– Employment: 37,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2L8n_0hZg525w00

Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#9. Business teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $90,850
– #129 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,480

National
– Annual mean salary: $105,720
– Employment: 79,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5wtN_0hZg525w00

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#8. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $91,530
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,840
– Employment: 10,250
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pdjl1_0hZg525w00

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Agricultural sciences teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,290
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70

National
– Annual mean salary: $97,520
– Employment: 8,570
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,040)
— Fort Collins, CO ($114,930)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($105,250) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVYIS_0hZg525w00

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#6. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $92,900
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $99,480
– Employment: 12,460
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $96,540
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50

National
– Annual mean salary: $102,110
– Employment: 5,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,530)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($128,760) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJHLa_0hZg525w00

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#4. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $111,330
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220

National
– Annual mean salary: $124,090
– Employment: 11,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrRT7_0hZg525w00

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#3. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $111,940
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720

National
– Annual mean salary: $115,590
– Employment: 35,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRTXv_0hZg525w00

NNSA // Flickr

#2. Law teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $126,450
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160

National
– Annual mean salary: $130,820
– Employment: 14,110
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($165,990)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,750)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($152,190) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMSA3_0hZg525w00

Canva

#1. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
– Annual mean salary: $172,760
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,770

National
– Annual mean salary: $133,310
– Employment: 191,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)
— Jackson, MS ($202,690)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)

Community Policy