Dallas, TX

Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas

By Stacker
KDAF
 4 days ago

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder . Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.

Duke

– Type: Saddlebred, Arabian (mixed)
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Male
Storm

– Type: Arabian
– Age: Adult
– Gender: Male
Cheyanne

– Type: Paint / Pinto
– Age: Senior
– Gender: Female
Reno

– Type: Quarterhorse (mixed)
– Age: Young
– Gender: Male
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

ms 64
4d ago

Please don’t offer tigers 🐅 alligators, snakes 🐍, lions 🦁 well u get the picture and no elephant 🐘 please i live close to a natural habitat close to White Rock Lake and don’t want to see these animals outside our community when they get tired of them and decide to get rid of them I actually saw some people put the dog out on dolphin and 30 and the poor dog took off running behind their car trying to get back in

