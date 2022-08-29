ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MI

Hollywood Casino celebrity blackjack tournament features Holyfield, Wahlbergs

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The smell of winning wafted throughout Hollywood Casino at Greektown Sunday evening. Evander Holyfield, Sugar Ray Leonard, the Wahlberg brothers and many other sports greats and celebrities gathered to play rounds of blackjack to not only win up to $50,000 but also to raise funds for their charities of choice.

As slot machines chimed and many casino goers sighed or cheered at the machines, Donald York, 68, of Milford watched the last round of blackjack with a huge grin with his family by his side — he'd just come in first place for the grand prize.

"Oh, I was excited," said York.

York has been playing blackjack for over 40 years, generally in the comfort of his own home. He decided to participate this time in support of the charities.

"Very, very exciting," he said.

The tournament started as early as 10:30 a.m. with close to 50 celebrities, who also were to participate in a golf tournament in the days to come. VIP members of the casino could join the fun with a $250 buy-in.

"Over the past five years, Greektown casinos raise roughly $2 million to $3 million that we've given back to the community in various ways, " said Ryan Bufalini, Hollywood Casino vice president of marketing. "We're very proud of that. That's deep within our roots to give back to the city itself."

This event was put on by the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. The celebrity earnings and portions of the winnings will be distributed to different charities. Previous recipients included facilities like Beaumont Children's Hospital.

If anyone is planning on trying their luck in blackjack, York has some advice:

"Don't play if you can't afford it," he joked.

The event ended with Evander Holyfield and a few other celebrity guests awarding York with his winning check.

Contact Chandra Fleming: cfleming@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Hollywood Casino celebrity blackjack tournament features Holyfield, Wahlbergs

beyondthetent.com

9 Best Places To Go RV Camping In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer the RV camper. The Great Lakes surround the state, and you get access to Lake Michigan to the west, Huron to the northeast, and Eerie to the southeast. These lakes provide world-class water recreation and fishing and are the site of some of Michigan’s most incredible RV camping.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

MSP give out 77 tickets during I-696 speed enforcement

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police troopers conducted a speed enforcement along I-696, which resulted in tickets for several drivers in the Metro Detroit area, and one driver was clocked at 101 mph. The speed enforcement was on I-696 between I-75 and I-275 and lasted four hours.MSP officials say the results include 77 traffic stops, 77 citations, 25 verbal warnings, six misdemeanor arrests, and one towed vehicle. In addition to this, five people were cited for 101, 99, 94, and 91 mph. Police say another instance of reckless driving they found during the speed enforcement was one driver who was passing on the shoulder in a construction zone and also driving with a suspended license and no insurance.
DETROIT, MI
